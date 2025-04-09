Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Suspected IED Defused In North Kashmir's Handwara

Suspected IED Defused In North Kashmir's Handwara


2025-04-09 06:14:22
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found and defused by security forces at Astanwali Hafrada area of Vilgam in North Kashmir's Handwara on Wednesday.

A top police officer said that today a suspicious object suspected to be IED was found by security forces.

Soon a team of police, army and Bomb Disposal Squad reached to the spot and subsequently whole area was secured.

Later, BDS defused the suspected IED without any collateral damage.

