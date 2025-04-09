Mahindra-Airbus Collaboration A Boost To 'Make In India' Initiative: Civil Aviation Minister

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) The partnership between Airbus and Mahindra Aerostructures marks a significant milestone in India's aviation manufacturing journey and gives a major push to the government's 'Make in India' initiative, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on Wednesday.

Calling it a "great collaboration", the minister told IANS that the coming together of Airbus and Mahindra will strengthen India's position in the global aviation manufacturing sector.

"This is a landmark collaboration for India's aviation industry. It reflects the growing global confidence in India's potential as a manufacturing hub," he said.

“Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is deeply committed to promoting aviation manufacturing in the country, and the ministry is extending full support to key players in this space,” the Minister told IANS.

The Minister further highlighted that India's aviation manufacturing sector, currently valued at $2 billion, is aiming to double in size to $4 billion in the near future.

He added that over 200 MSMEs and startups are already part of the ecosystem, manufacturing various components for aircraft and helicopters.

"Today, every aircraft or helicopter made by Airbus contains at least one part made in India. These are the building blocks towards our long-term goal of manufacturing complete aircraft in India," he said.

The minister's comments came after Mahindra Aerostructures, a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra, secured a significant contract from Airbus Helicopters to manufacture and assemble the main fuselage of the H130 light single-engine helicopter.

The fuselage will be built at Mahindra's local facility and shipped to Airbus Helicopters' plant in Europe, with the first delivery expected by March 2027.

The H130 is widely used for tourism, private and business transport, medical airlift, and surveillance missions.

Its spacious cabin accommodates up to seven passengers and a pilot, making it a versatile and in-demand model globally.

Mahindra Group CEO and MD, Anish Shah, called the deal a step forward in Mahindra's aerospace journey.

"This collaboration highlights our commitment to supporting the Government of India's flagship 'Make in India' programme. We're proud to expand our role from building sub-assemblies to manufacturing larger, more complex aerostructures," he said.