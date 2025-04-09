403
Gaza "killing field": UN secretary-general denounces Israel's aid blockade
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a strong condemnation of the dire humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, accusing Israel of maintaining a blockade that prevents essential aid from reaching civilians.
Speaking at a press conference at UN headquarters in New York, Guterres stated, "More than an entire month has passed without a drop of aid into Gaza. No food. No fuel. No medicine. No commercial supplies. As aid has dried up, the floodgates of horror have re-opened. Gaza is a killing field and civilians are in an endless death loop."
Guterres emphasized the necessity of humanitarian pauses to facilitate relief efforts and the release of hostages, he asserted, "Above all, we know ceasefires work." He reminded Israel of its obligations under the Geneva Convention as the occupying power, which includes ensuring access to food, medical care, and public health services. "As the occupying power, Israel has unequivocal obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law," Guterres stressed.
The Secretary-General pointed out that international law mandates Israel's approval for relief initiatives and the delivery of aid to Gaza's civilians, highlighting that "none of that is happening today." He noted that "no humanitarian supplies can enter Gaza. Meanwhile, at the crossing points, food, medicine, and shelter supplies are piling up, and vital equipment is stuck." Guterres also drew attention to the critical need to protect humanitarian workers, whom he described as "heroes" for their courage in providing assistance in Gaza.
