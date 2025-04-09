Ukraine's Air Force Destroys Russian Artillery Regiment Command Post In Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On April 7, the Air Force of Ukraine's Armed Forces hit and destroyed the command post of the 81st Russian self-propelled artillery regiment in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region.

That's according to the General Staff , Ukrinform reports.

"Thanks to the professionalism of Ukrainian pilots, the concrete building was completely destroyed. Losses are currently being verified, but 20 to 30 invaders have eliminated," the statement says.

This strike significantly undermined the ability of enemy units to conduct combat operations in the area. Air Force pilots will continue to deliver devastating strikes on the Russians until they withdraw from the sovereign territory of Ukraine, the General Staff emphasized.

UkrainianForce targets Russian military depots in Kursk region

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Air Force hit a military warehouse complex in Ozerki, Kursk region, which is actively used by Russian troops.

