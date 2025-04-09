Ukraine's Air Force Destroys Russian Artillery Regiment Command Post In Kherson Region
That's according to the General Staff , Ukrinform reports.
"Thanks to the professionalism of Ukrainian pilots, the concrete building was completely destroyed. Losses are currently being verified, but 20 to 30 invaders have eliminated," the statement says.
This strike significantly undermined the ability of enemy units to conduct combat operations in the area. Air Force pilots will continue to deliver devastating strikes on the Russians until they withdraw from the sovereign territory of Ukraine, the General Staff emphasized.Read also: Ukrainian Air Force targets Russian military depots in Kursk region
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Air Force hit a military warehouse complex in Ozerki, Kursk region, which is actively used by Russian troops.
