Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Finance Ministry Dismisses Reports On Gov't Work Program, Urges Media To Ensure Accuracy


2025-04-09 05:05:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 9 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Finance dismissed on Wednesday reports regarding the government's work program, stressing that official news and statements are published only through the Government Media Communication Center and approved official channels.
The Ministry called on the media to ensure accuracy in news coverage, shun rumors and false information, and seek news from official and reliable sources. (end)
aa


MENAFN09042025000071011013ID1109407670

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search