Finance Ministry Dismisses Reports On Gov't Work Program, Urges Media To Ensure Accuracy
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 9 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Finance dismissed on Wednesday reports regarding the government's work program, stressing that official news and statements are published only through the Government Media Communication Center and approved official channels.
The Ministry called on the media to ensure accuracy in news coverage, shun rumors and false information, and seek news from official and reliable sources. (end)
