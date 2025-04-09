403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japanese Study Shows Impact of Winter Conception on Long-Term Metabolism
(MENAFN) A research group from Japan, led by Tohoku University, has discovered that babies born from conceptions during the winter months tend to be less prone to excessive weight gain as adults.
This suggests a potential connection between the season of conception and metabolism over the long term.
The results, published online on Tuesday in a website, could provide valuable insights into preventing lifestyle-related health issues such as obesity and type 2 diabetes, based on a Japanese news agency.
The study concentrated on brown adipose tissue, also known as brown fat, which plays a crucial role in burning energy and regulating body temperature.
Unlike white fat, which is responsible for storing energy, brown fat is activated by colder temperatures, encouraging the body to burn stored fat for warmth.
The research involved 356 healthy men aged 18 to 29, who were categorized based on the season they were conceived.
The team observed a significant link between conception during the winter months and increased brown fat activity in adulthood.
This finding may contribute to a reduced likelihood of weight gain later in life.
This suggests a potential connection between the season of conception and metabolism over the long term.
The results, published online on Tuesday in a website, could provide valuable insights into preventing lifestyle-related health issues such as obesity and type 2 diabetes, based on a Japanese news agency.
The study concentrated on brown adipose tissue, also known as brown fat, which plays a crucial role in burning energy and regulating body temperature.
Unlike white fat, which is responsible for storing energy, brown fat is activated by colder temperatures, encouraging the body to burn stored fat for warmth.
The research involved 356 healthy men aged 18 to 29, who were categorized based on the season they were conceived.
The team observed a significant link between conception during the winter months and increased brown fat activity in adulthood.
This finding may contribute to a reduced likelihood of weight gain later in life.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment