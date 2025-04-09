403
Israeli forces continue strikes in Gaza, killing four Palestinians
(MENAFN) On Wednesday morning, the Israeli military conducted airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of four additional Palestinians. The attacks specifically targeted a residential home and two tents housing displaced individuals, further escalating the ongoing conflict.
A medical representative in Khan Younis reported that airstrikes targeting two tents in the western part of the southern city resulted in the deaths of two Palestinians, including a woman.
In central Gaza, an airstrike on a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp claimed the lives of two more Palestinians, one of whom was a child. The same source also mentioned that another Palestinian succumbed to injuries from a previous Israeli strike.
Reports from witnesses indicate that the Israeli military is engaged in a deliberate strategy of destroying residential buildings across various neighborhoods in Rafah city.
This surge in violence comes in the wake of a renewed military campaign in Gaza that began on March 18, resulting in nearly 1,400 fatalities and over 3,600 injuries. The recent military actions have also undermined a ceasefire and a prisoner swap deal that was established in January.
In a statement last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to intensify military operations in Gaza as efforts continue to advance US President Donald Trump's plan aimed at displacing Palestinians from the region.
