New UAE Age Cut-Offs: What It Means For Schools That Start In April

After years of anxious waiting for clarity around school entry dates, the UAE's newly announced age cut-of has brought relief to many families - but for parents eyeing Indian curriculum schools, the message is simpler: nothing changes.

While the policy allows children born between September and December to start Pre-Kindergarten earlier from the 2026–27 academic year, Indian schools continue to follow their long-established April–March calendar, leaving admissions rules firmly intact.

Recommended For You

As Meena Menon, Primary Section Supervisor, explains, the revised rule - which“allows children born between September and December to start school earlier by extending the cut-off date to December 31” - is designed for schools with a September intake.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

No impact on admissions

For Indian curriculum schools, however, she reassures parents that“nothing changes for them”, as these institutions continue to align with an academic year that runs from April to March, with the age cut-off remaining March 31. In practical terms, this means children born after that date will still“join school in the next academic year”, just as before.

Education experts point out that this continuity is deliberate.

Indian schools in the UAE mirror admission rules in India, and altering the cut-off could disrupt grade placement, board requirements, and transfers-especially for families who move between the two countries.

Maintaining the existing system, Menon ensures“clarity, consistency, and smoother transitions”, allowing parents to plan with confidence even as the wider UAE system evolves.

For transfers - whether from overseas, between schools, or across curricula - grade placement will be based on the last successfully completed grade.

Schools will follow approved equivalency and assessment procedures to ensure continuity and avoid disruption to the child's learning journey.

Welcoming the broader intent of the policy, Dr Sharafudeen Thanikatt, Principal of Crescent English High School, also describes the change as“a positive move toward child-centred education”, adding that with the right early years support, it can ease children into schooling that is“far less stressful for both children and parents”.

Schools offer guidance to parents

As the UAE's revised school age cut-off eases Early Years entry for September-born children for international curricula schools, meanwhile, Indian curriculum schools guide parents on long-term implications for senior board exams.

Springdales School, Dubai, Principal, David Jones said,“The UAE's revised cut-off offers welcome relief in the Early Years, particularly for September-born children who previously fell 'between systems'. The focus has rightly shifted from rigid dates to readiness, well-being, and continuity in learning.”

He added,“We are providing clear guidance to parents on long-term implications, especially for future Grade 10 and 12 board registrations, where Indian age norms still apply.”