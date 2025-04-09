IPL 2025: The Positives Are 'We Batted A Bit Better', Says CSK Coach Fleming

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming has pointed out the positive aspect from his team's fourth successive loss in the IPL 2025, which came against Punjab Kings, and said his side was in the game for a lot longer but admitted that CSK weren't able to keep the run rate at a good level through the middle overs.

Chasing 220, CSK openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra put on 61 runs in 6.3 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad's early departure once again exposed the middle order's vulnerability, and the innings lost momentum just when it needed acceleration. Despite a late flourish from MS Dhoni, who scored 27 off just 12 balls with three sixes, CSK fell short of 18 runs, finishing on 201/5.

"The positives are we batted a bit better. We've had some substance from the top order, which was a bit lacking. We just weren't able to keep the run rate at a good level through the middle, and it was just too much towards the end. But we've been in the game for a lot longer, which is a positive aspect," Fleming admitted at the post-match press conference.

However, the coach was critical of the team's sloppy fielding, which proved costly. Priyansh Arya, who smashed a blistering 103 off just 42 balls, was dropped twice; first on 6 by Khaleel Ahmed off his own bowling and later on 73 by Mukesh Choudhary at long-off. CSK also put down Shashank Singh on 38, who went on to make an unbeaten 52. The dropped chances allowed PBKS to rack up 49 runs in the last four overs, posting a formidable 219/6.

"The game was really lost in the field. I thought we were sloppy in the field, and we just lacked accuracy under pressure at certain times. We were put under pressure by a fine innings (from Arya), but we've got to be better than that in terms of shutting it down. The catching has been poor, but it was poor from both sides tonight. Whether it was something in the light, I'm not sure, but certainly for us that was an area of concern," Fleming said.

Fleming maintained that CSK's batting template still had promise, especially with the openers finally firing. "If you're going to win the IPL, you need your top three or four to get a majority of the runs. We haven't been doing that, so it was pleasing that we got off to a more solid start. It's three hits away, but we just lost a little bit of momentum through the middle," he concluded.