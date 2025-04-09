Over 4 Lakh Kanals Of State Land Under Illegal Occupation: Govt

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir government has revealed that an alarming 4,28,204 Kanals and 13 Marlas of state and kahcharai land is currently under illegal occupation across the Union Territory.
In a detailed response to a query raised by MLA Farooq Ahmad Shah, the Minister Incharge, while addressing the House, said that concrete steps have been initiated to reclaim the encroached land.“All entries in the name of illegal occupants have been expunged,” the minister stated.
The government informed that special eviction drives are being conducted on a continuous basis to retrieve encroached land. Furthermore, a total of 3,555 cases have been approved for land use change, allowing for its utilisation in commercial, industrial, and residential projects.
The minister also revealed that 40,151 Kanals and 17.5 Marlas of land have been transferred to the Industries and Commerce Department across various regions in Jammu and Kashmir.
Specifically, in the tourist hotspot of Gulmarg, 94 Kanals of land have been transferred-50 Kanals in Hardubani village and 44 Kanals in Lalpora village, the minister added.
These revelations highlight the extent of illegal occupation and the government's ongoing efforts to recover public land for developmental use.
