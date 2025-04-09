RTX's Collins Aerospace Wins Crystal Cabin Award For Its Galley.Ai Solution

Collins has now won 15 Crystal Cabin Awards in the program's 19-year history

HAMBURG, Germany, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX ) business, has been named a winner of a 2025 Crystal Cabin Award for its galley system. The Crystal Cabin Award is presented annually in Hamburg, Germany during the Aircraft Interiors Expo, the world's biggest trade show for the aircraft cabin.

Placing first in the Cabin Technologies category, Collins' Galley system integrates advanced artificial intelligence and sensor technology into galley structures, providing insights to help improve everything from onboard service, communication with passengers and maintenance.

The Collins system enhances communications across multiple layers of the aircraft ecosystem, supporting crew-to-crew and crew-to-passenger communications. The system generates automated messages to crews via their electronic flight bag, providing status updates or flagging system issues. Similarly, galley can deliver notifications to passengers via the passenger's personal electronic device, providing real-time service updates throughout the journey.

"Our galley system is designed to address many of the challenges crew members, passengers and ground teams face with onboard service and maintenance scheduling," said Sebastien Ramus, vice president and general manager of Interior Products at Collins Aerospace. "The enhanced system efficiency and multi-layered communication capability of the galley system streamlines operations, optimizes the crew work environment and provides a more enjoyable travel experience for passengers."

In addition to the passenger and crew benefits, Collins' galley system actively monitors system performance and can integrate with smart galley inserts – flagging irregularities and predicting maintenance needs prior to failure which can help improve maintenance schedules and reduce aircraft downtime.

Collins was also a finalist for a Crystal Cabin Award in the Accessibility category for its Prime wheelchair seating solution.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE RTX

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED