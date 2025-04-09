Karak Gunman Killed In Police Shootout After Shooting Wife And Three In-Laws

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A man who opened fire on his in-laws under the influence of drugs was killed in an exchange of fire with police in Karak's Damgari Siraj Khel area, police said on Saturday.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Shahbaz Elahi, the accused, identified as Safiullah, shot and injured four of his in-laws-his father-in-law, wife, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law-while reportedly intoxicated with crystal meth (ice) late Friday night. After the incident, Safiullah fled and took shelter in a nearby house, which he turned into a defensive position upon spotting police.

The police stated that Safiullah resisted arrest and opened heavy fire on law enforcement officers. Police responded in kind, resulting in his death during the exchange.

DPO Shahbaz Elahi further revealed that Safiullah had a criminal history and had previously been involved in the 2021 killing of his sister. He was released after a settlement was reached with the family.

Rescue 1122 confirmed that the injured-identified as Mohammad Siddiq (65), Mohibullah (20), Saima (21), and Nusrat (25)-were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Takht-e-Nasrati and are reported to be out of danger.