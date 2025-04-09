Mahavir Jayanti 2025: What's Open Or Closed On Thursday, April 10? Check Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) Mahavir Jayanti or Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak is a Jain festival celebrating the birth of Lord Mahavir. On account of this occasion, banks, the Indian stock market and several other institutions across the country will be closed tomorrow, April 10.

Here's a look at what is open or closed on Thursday.

Are banks open or closed tomorrow?

Banks will be closed in states including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajastha , Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Telangana on April 10, according to the Reserve Bank of India calendar.

Bank holidays: Check dates-Mahavir Jayanti, Ambedkar Jayanti, Good Friday & more

In April, the stock market is scheduled to be closed for three days - April 10 (Mahavir Jayanti), April 14 (Dr B R Ambedkar Jayanti), and April 18 (Good Friday). Hence, on April 10 both the stock exchanges – BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be shut.

Schools

Most schools across the country will be closed on Thursday, April 10, to observe Mahavir Jayanti.

Government offices

April 10 is a gazetted holiday as per the Indian Audit and Accounts Department. Therefore, all the government offices will be closed on this day.

Businesses

Most businesses are likely to remain open tomorrow, however, customers must check before visiting.

Significance of Mahavir Jayanti

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most significant festivals for the Jain community. It celebrates the birth anniversary of the 24th and the last Tirthankara of Jainism. On this day, Jains around the globe carry out processions(rath yatra), visit temples, give offerings to the poor, meditate, and chant hymns to observe Lord Mahavir's birthday.

Lord Mahavira was born to King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala in the ancient kingdom of Vaishali. According to Swetambar Jains. Lord Mahavir was born in 599 BC, while the Degambar Jains believe he was born in 615 BC. Lord Mahavira was born on the 13th day of the month of Chaitra, according to the Hindu calendar.

Mahavira renounced all his worldly possessions and became a wandering ascetic at the age of 30. It is believed that after spending 12 years in exile, he attained 'Kevala Jnana' or omniscience. Lord Mahavir is known for his teachings on non-violence, truth, non-stealing, chastity, and non-attachment.