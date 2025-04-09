Gary Green Gaming Strikes Gold In Lithium Country: Announces Casino Complex Adjacent To World's Largest Lithium Deposit

Gary Green, company patronym

- Gary GreenNV, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gary Green GamingTM, the legendary name behind some of the boldest moves in American gaming, has signed an agreement to purchase and develop the only casino adjacent to the largest lithium deposit on the planet, next to the Thacker Pass lithium mine in northern Nevada.This strategic move places Gary Green GamingTM at the heart of a rapidly emerging global energy epicenter. With Lithium Americas investing $2.93 billion and General Motors committing $650 million into what's believed to be the most critical lithium site in the world-capable of supplying up to 25% of global lithium demand-Gary Green Gaming is seizing the moment to create a world-class entertainment and hospitality hub in what is quickly becoming the“Silicon Valley of the energy transition.”“Where there are modern gold rushes, there should be modern saloons. We're building the next wild west adventure-only this time it's electric,” gushed Gary Green, patronymic founder of Gary Green GamingTM.In addition to expanding the existing roadhouse-style casino, Gary Green Gaming's investment will include the development of a 24-hour restaurant, a hotel, a major entertainment complex & broadcast center, and a shopping district; all targeted for the thousands of miners, engineers, corporate executives, support services that are moving to the area.“The 'Say When Casino' has been a terrific locals' watering-hole for a half century, but our acquisition of it allow us to fulfil our 21st century vision of providing THE place where the miners unwind, the media reports, the bands play, and the story of America's energy future is told-live and loud,” he excitedly explained, adding“and it doesn't hurt that we are the“first mover” and only game in town”.Gary Green GamingTM entered into a binding Purchase and Sale Agreement this week and their development plans include:.Redesign and expansion of the existing roadhouse-style casino.A 24-hour diner catering to shift workers, travelers, and locals.A boutique hotel for business and leisure guests as well as temporary housing for miners.A major entertainment complex and broadcast-recording center, poised to become the media hub for lithium-related coverage as well as a showcase for national music acts..A shopping district targeting the needs of thousands of incoming workers and support staff while enhancing availability to the existing population“In all of our years developing casinos and hospitality projects, this is by far the best deal we have ever come across; that's why we bought it ourselves. Lithium is the new oil and we're the new Vegas of the New West,” Green concluded, explaining the electronic wild-west theme of the development.note: Gary Green GamingTM Inc. is a network of top industry luminaries leveraging decades of“insider” experience and profit-generating expertise in the hospitality / casino world. They work together on a project-by-project basis and otherwise work on their own projects.Gary Green himself has been honored by The United States Congress in The Congressional Record as a“true trail-blazer”. He is internationally recognized for his exceptional contributions to hospitality, casinos, emerging technologies, finance, business development, entertainment, and ...at one point even owning a circus. He is an inductee to the California Music Hall of Fame, author of ten books, and an international television personality. Among his many casino credits are his years as a Vice-president of Marketing with Trump Hotels & Casinos.

Lisa Dorn, Director of Communications

Gary Green Gaming Inc.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.