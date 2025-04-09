Four Civilians Injured In Overnight Russian Strikes On Kherson Region
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, shared details on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
The enemy shelling attacks and airstrikes targeted multiple locations, including Kherson, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Poniativka, Beryslav, Novooleksandrivka, Kozatske, Dudchany, Mykhailivka, Shliakhove, Novoberyslav, Virivka, Vysoke, Havrylivka, Kachkarivka, Ukrainka, Kostyrka, Mykilske, Sadove, Chervonyi Mayak, Kizomys, Tiahyntsi, Honcharne, and Vesele.Read also: Fifteen injured in Russian drone attack on Dnipro
The strikes caused significant damage, affecting a multi-storey building, 15 private houses, outbuildings, and private vehicles. Prokudin emphasized that four people were injured as a result of the aggression.
As reported by Ukrinform, on April 7, a Russian shell hit a house in Kherson, injuring a 31-year-old woman and a child aged around two years.
