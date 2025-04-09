Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Four Civilians Injured In Overnight Russian Strikes On Kherson Region

2025-04-09 02:06:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, April 8, four civilians were injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian strikes.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, shared details on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

The enemy shelling attacks and airstrikes targeted multiple locations, including Kherson, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Poniativka, Beryslav, Novooleksandrivka, Kozatske, Dudchany, Mykhailivka, Shliakhove, Novoberyslav, Virivka, Vysoke, Havrylivka, Kachkarivka, Ukrainka, Kostyrka, Mykilske, Sadove, Chervonyi Mayak, Kizomys, Tiahyntsi, Honcharne, and Vesele.

Read also: Fifteen injured in Russian drone attack on Dnipro

The strikes caused significant damage, affecting a multi-storey building, 15 private houses, outbuildings, and private vehicles. Prokudin emphasized that four people were injured as a result of the aggression.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 7, a Russian shell hit a house in Kherson, injuring a 31-year-old woman and a child aged around two years.

