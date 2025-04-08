Safadi, UAE Foreign Minister Call For Immediate', 'Lasting' Ceasefire In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met on Monday in Abu Dhabi with his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for high-level talks that focused on deepening bilateral relations and addressing regional developments.

The two top diplomats affirmed the strength of the Jordanian-UAE relations and expressed their mutual commitment to expand cooperation in various fields in line with their common development goals and the aspirations of the citizens of both countries, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Safadi and Sheikh Abdullah called for an immediate and lasting ceasefire and urged full implementation of the recently brokered prisoner exchange agreement facilitated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.

They also explored ways to improve the coordination of humanitarian response, stressing the urgent need for unimpeded and timely delivery of aid throughout the Gaza Strip.

The two top diplomats reviewed broader regional challenges and agreed on the importance of concerted efforts to prevent the escalation of ongoing crises and to strengthen regional stability.

Both sides emphasized the importance of continued consultation and coordination to address evolving threats and promote security throughout the region.