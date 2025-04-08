403
Dignitaries, Experts Attend Doha Islamic Finance Conference
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 11th Doha Islamic Finance Conference was held here on Tuesday under the patronage of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani.
Titled 'Integration of Blockchain and AI: The Future of Islamic Finance', the event was attended by dignitaries and experts including HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Faisal bin Thani al- Thani, HE Minister of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem al-Ghanim, Qatar Financial Centre CEO Yousuf Mohamed al-Jaida, International Islamic Fiqh Academy Secretary General, Prof Dr Koutoub Sano, and Chairman of the Conference's Higher Organising Committee, Prof Dr Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti.
