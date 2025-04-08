Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dignitaries, Experts Attend Doha Islamic Finance Conference

Dignitaries, Experts Attend Doha Islamic Finance Conference


2025-04-08 11:02:00
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 11th Doha Islamic Finance Conference was held here on Tuesday under the patronage of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani.
Titled 'Integration of Blockchain and AI: The Future of Islamic Finance', the event was attended by dignitaries and experts including HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Faisal bin Thani al- Thani, HE Minister of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem al-Ghanim, Qatar Financial Centre CEO Yousuf Mohamed al-Jaida, International Islamic Fiqh Academy Secretary General, Prof Dr Koutoub Sano, and Chairman of the Conference's Higher Organising Committee, Prof Dr Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti.

MENAFN08042025000067011011ID1109406326

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search