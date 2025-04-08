403
Oil Worker Perishes In Accident N. Kuwait -- KOC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) said Tuesday its site in the northern part of the country was hit by an industrial accident which claimed one life.
Two workers were injured and were rushed to hospital but one of them succumbed to his injury.
The other workers is in a stable condition, the company said in a statement noting that its operations continued unaffected.
Rescuers responded promptly to the accident and enacted the emergency measures while investigators opened probes into the causes of the accident, it added. (end) khm
