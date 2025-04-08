Lucid Software Wins 2025 Google Workspace Partner Of The Year For Technology - Innovation

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software , the leader in visual collaboration and work acceleration, announced today that it has received the 2025 Google Workspace Partner of the Year Award for Technology - Innovation.

Lucid is being recognized for its achievements in the Google Workspace ecosystem, helping mutual customers enhance collaboration, visualization, and workflow efficiency.

"Google Cloud's Partner Awards recognize partners who have created outsized value for customers through the delivery of innovative solutions and a high level of expertise," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce Lucid Software as a 2025 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and celebrate their impact enabling customer success over the past year."

Lucid Software has been a Google Cloud partner for Google Workspace for over a decade, providing visual collaboration products that integrate with Google Workspace's suite of productivity applications. To date, tens of millions of users have installed the Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite integrations within Google Workspace, leveraging Lucidchart and Lucidspark to enhance documents, presentations, and spreadsheets. As a result, teams can improve meeting alignment, streamline workflows, and uncover actionable insights from data through the collaborative and visual nature of Google Workspace and the Lucid Suite.

Dave Grow, CEO at Lucid Software, said "Being a partner with Google Workspace helps us meet customers where they are and enhance the incredible tools that are already making such a difference in the way they work. As a work acceleration platform, Lucid is able to accelerate teams' efforts to collaborate and align across all their tools within the Google Workspace ecosystem. We are honored to be named a Google Partner of the Year."

Lucid is currently developing a Google Chat integration. This will allow teams to bring visuals directly into their discussions to align and make decisions faster. This builds upon Lucid's powerful integrations across the Google Workspace ecosystem where Lucid users can add and update documents in Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides, embed Workspace files directly in Lucid documents, and insert Lucid visuals in Google Calendar and Google Drive for easy access. By integrating deeply with Google Workspace, Lucid increases effective collaboration, streamlines workflows, and ensures team alignment.

To learn more about how to enable your teams to accelerate work through the power of visual collaboration, visit lucid .

About Lucid Software

Lucid Software is the leader in visual collaboration and work acceleration, helping teams see and build the future by turning ideas into reality. Its products include the Visual Collaboration Suite (Lucidchart and Lucidspark ) and airfocus . The Visual Collaboration Suite, combined with powerful accelerators for Agile, cloud, and process transformation, empowers organizations to streamline work, foster alignment, and drive business transformation at scale. airfocus, an AI-powered product management and roadmapping platform, extends these capabilities by helping teams prioritize work, define product strategy, and align execution with business goals. The most used visual collaboration platform by the Fortune 500, Lucid's solutions are trusted by more than 100 million users across enterprises worldwide-including Google, GE, and NBC Universal. Lucid partners with leaders such as Google, Atlassian, and Microsoft, and has received numerous awards for its products, growth, and workplace culture. Learn more at lucid .

SOURCE Lucid Software

