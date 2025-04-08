Colony Grill Proudly Partners With The New York Yankees To Bring Its Famous Thin-Crust Pizza To Yankee Stadium

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At Colony Grill, game days are about more than just watching sports-they're about coming together with family and friends over a simple meal. For 90 years, we've been a place to create memories, celebrate victories, and enjoy the camaraderie of being a fan. For just as long, Yankees baseball has been at the heart of it all for many of our customers," said Paul Coniglio, Co-Founder and CEO of Colony Grill.

"With several of our Connecticut restaurants conveniently located near Metro-North Railroad stations along the New Haven Line, we frequently welcome customers decked out in their Pinstripes on their way to Yankee Stadium. Now, we're thrilled to bring Colony Grill to fans not just before and after the game-but directly in The Bronx as well."

Fans can now order Colony Grill at several locations throughout Yankee Stadium, including the Colony Grill Stand located at Section 310, Jim Beam Suite Lounge, 100-Level via Uber Eats, The Delta SKY360° Suite, and Champions Suite Lounges.

"We are very excited to have Colony Grill at Yankee Stadium this season," said Marty Greenspun, New York Yankees Senior Vice President of Strategic Ventures. "They have been a beloved longtime staple in Connecticut, and their thin-crust individual pies will be a hit with our Guests, especially among those who have yet to try their signature Hot Oil pizza."

Each 8-inch pie is served in a custom co-branded box, offering fans a convenient and delicious way to enjoy pizza at the ballpark.

Founded in 1935 in Stamford, Connecticut, Colony Grill is the Home of the Original Hot Oil Bar Pie-a beloved, bar-style pizza best served with its signature, Hot Oil topping. With locations across Connecticut, New York, Virginia, Florida, and Maryland, Colony Grill is known for its simple menu, welcoming hospitality, and strong ties to the communities it serves.

For more information about Colony Grill at Yankee Stadium, visit colonygrill/yankees

