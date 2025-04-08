Southeast Asian Founder Launches DEAU, A Groundbreaking Skincare Brand From Japan Reimagined For Melanin-Rich Skin

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Growing up under Florida's unforgiving sun, Hina battled hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone all her life. She craved elevated skincare that spoke to her skin. Hina recalls, "I remember standing in Tokyo's beauty aisles holding bottles that felt like works of art wishing they were made for skin like mine."

That longing for representation became her mission: to create Japanese quality skincare, reimagined for melanin-rich skin. "I wanted to take the minimalism of Japanese skincare and its intentional approach and supercharge it for diverse skin."

Unlike traditional Japanese skincare brands that look to ancient rituals, DEAU brings the pulse of modern Japan to the forefront: sleek, smart, minimalist but redesigned for skin that's been historically overlooked.

Full Coverage SkincareTM is how DEAU rewrites the skincare rulebook. One formula that treats every angle, every layer, and every need. It targets multiple skin concerns at once, penetrates deep layers of the skin while supporting the skin barrier, and delivers silky textures that double as a primer. Hydrating enough to skip your moisturizer. Gentle enough for sensitive skin. No extra steps. No compromises.

After five years of research and development inside Japan's most cutting-edge skincare lab with a dedicated team of chemists leading each separate formula, DEAU was finally born. The launch collection was formulated by DEAU's elite team including a renowned J-Beauty expert, an experienced chemist consultant, and a dermatologist specializing in skin of color.

At the heart of every DEAU formula is its proprietary SmartACE TechnologyTM-a 360-degree system that delivers the power of four products in one. Each formula is designed to hydrate, correct, soothe, and brighten, powered by mineral-rich Onsen water for deep absorption and hydration, smart actives that target pigmentation and texture, Japanese flower extracts to restore clarity and glow, and a soothing blend that strengthens the barrier and supports even the most sensitive skin.

The DEAU Launch Collection Includes Four Multitasking Hero Products:



DE-SPOT Brightening Serum – A 15% power spot solution designed to visibly fade stubborn dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and redness using a triple-active blend of tranexamic acid, azelaic acid, and niacinamide.

C3 Glow Veil Defense Serum – A triple-layered vitamin C serum that boosts radiance and protects against environmental stressors such as blue light, pollution, and free radicals.

Gentle Force Retinol Cream – A skin-renewing, elasticity-boosting cream that pairs 0.3% retinol with Japanese AHAs and peptides delivering visible anti-aging results without irritation. Onsen Water Cream – A weightless, deeply hydrating moisturizer infused with 19 essential minerals from Ushio hot spring water and advanced ceramide technology to fortify the skin barrier.

Every product is cruelty-free and fragrance-free, crafted with unique delivery systems to elevate performance while honoring sensitivity. DEAU sets the tone for modern skincare by mastering the art of less.

DEAU's launch collection is available exclusively at , with select retail partners to be announced in 2025.

For PR inquiries, please reach out to [email protected]

SOURCE DEAU