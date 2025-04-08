Anthem Business Software, LLC And Hawksoft Partner For API Integration To Enhance Independent Agent Workflows

Newest addition to HawkSoft's API Partner Program

CANBY, Ore., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthem Business Software, LLC, a top provider of business software and digital marketing solutions for small businesses, and HawkSoft, a leading agency management system for independent insurance agencies, are proud to unveil a new partnership. This collaboration introduces API integration between their platforms, designed to streamline workflows for independent agents by connecting client management in HawkSoft with marketing efforts in Anthem Software.

The integration offers a one-way sync from HawkSoft to Anthem Software, enabling agents to transfer client data-such as contact details and policy information-with a single click. This eliminates manual data entry, minimizes errors, and keeps client records consistent across both systems. By linking these tools, agents can efficiently manage clients in HawkSoft while harnessing Anthem Software's marketing automation to engage clients and prospects effectively.

"We're excited to team up with HawkSoft to deliver this integration," said Joe Amaral, Chief Executive Officer at Anthem Business Software, LLC. "Our mission is to help small businesses, including insurance agencies, grow by simplifying their operations. This API integration frees agents from repetitive tasks, letting them focus on building relationships and boosting sales through targeted marketing."

HawkSoft, dedicated to empowering independent agents with efficient tools, views this partnership as a great fit. "Anthem Software's marketing automation complements HawkSoft's agency management strengths," said Rushang Shah, Chief Marketing Officer at HawkSoft. "This integration helps our shared customers manage clients in HawkSoft and execute personalized marketing in Anthem Software."

Key advantages of the integration include:



Effortless Data Sync: Agents can pull client data from HawkSoft into Anthem Software, ensuring accuracy and saving time.

Boosted Marketing Power: Use HawkSoft data to automate email, text, and postcard campaigns for personalized outreach. Streamlined Operations: Cut redundant tasks, allowing agents to prioritize sales, service, and growth.

Agents can enable the integration via the HawkSoft Marketplace and start optimizing their workflows today. This partnership underscores both companies' commitment to innovative solutions that help agencies succeed in a competitive landscape.

For more details or to schedule a demo, visit or .

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at .

About Anthem Business Software, LLC

Anthem Business Software, LLC offers business software and digital marketing services tailored for small businesses. Specializing in customer relationship management, lead generation, and marketing automation, Anthem helps companies attract and retain customers efficiently. Learn more at .

