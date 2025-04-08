Bamboo Insurance And Sutton National Announce Reinsurance Program Renewal

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Greengrove Re Ltd. issued a $100 million catastrophe bond with a spread of 7.75%, an initial base expected loss of 1.44% and an indemnity trigger over a three-year term with a scheduled maturity date of April 7th, 2028. The offering reflects a 33% upsize from the initial $75 million placement target, with the final spread priced at the lower end of the initial price guidance of 7.50% to 8.50%.

"These transactions will strengthen our ability to jointly address the coverage needs of California homeowners..."

Post thi

As part of the transaction, Sutton National entered into a catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance contract with Greengrove Re Ltd., which offers protection against fire and fire following earthquake for business written by Bamboo on behalf of Sutton National and provides both parties with a diversified source of catastrophe excess of loss capacity through the capital markets.

Greenshoots Re Ltd.

Greenshoots Re Ltd. issued $70 million of preference shares for a sidecar transaction supported by several institutional investors.

As part of the transaction, Sutton National entered into a quota share reinsurance contract with Greenshoots Re Ltd., which enables participation in the underwriting results of Bamboo's business written on behalf of Sutton National and provides both parties with a diversified source of quota share capacity through the capital markets.

"These transactions are another milestone in Bamboo's history and in its partnership with Sutton National," said John Chu, CEO of Bamboo. "These transactions will strengthen our ability to jointly address the coverage needs of California homeowners and are a validation of Bamboo's business model, approach to catastrophe risk management, and ability to construct a portfolio which capital markets investors understand and appreciate. We are truly appreciative of investor's support for our inaugural catastrophe bond and sidecar transactions."

"The catastrophe bond and the sidecar are an essential part of our reinsurance structure and complement a catastrophe excess of loss tower and quota share panel backed by industry-leading reinsurers," said Shane Haverstick, CEO of Sutton National. "We are pleased to have successfully sponsored our first catastrophe bond and sidecar, and done so in partnership with Bamboo, our valued partner in the California homeowners' market. We are grateful for the strong investor support across both transactions."

GC Securities, a division of MMC Securities LLC, acted as the sole structuring agent and bookrunner for the catastrophe bond and the sole structuring agent and sole placement agent for the sidecar. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as deal counsel for both transactions.

"We're proud to have supported Sutton National and Bamboo's inaugural catastrophe bond and sidecar issuance," said Liam Martens, Managing Director of GC Securities. "We are very pleased that investors strongly supported these transactions following the recent Los Angeles wildfires, which we believe reflects a recognition of Bamboo's unique business model and sound approach to catastrophe risk management. We are grateful to both the Bamboo and Sutton National teams for their partnership and their collective effort and expertise in executing these transactions."

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tess Shoe

Sr. Communications Manager | Bamboo Insurance

[email protected]

SOURCE Bamboo Insurance