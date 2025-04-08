Empower Solar And Radix RDX LLC Announce Merger

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Radix, which has sold over 128 MW of solar since its inception in 2019, brings to Empower a proven sales team with a mission to cultivate leaders and empower purpose-driven investing. The merger represents a significant milestone for both organizations, enabling them to leverage complementary strengths while maintaining their commitments to existing dealers and partners.

"Over the last six years, Radix has partnered with over 40 residential solar installers in markets across the nation. Out of every installer we've worked with, I can say in full confidence that Empower has been the most operationally excellent solar installer with which we've partnered. They stand by their mission to 'Do it Right' and to be 'Customer Obsessed,'" said David Force , Co-founder and CEO of Radix.

"But beyond their expertise and execution, the culture of our teams has felt like a natural and synergistic fit from the first day of our partnership many years ago. With this merger, we're now able to expand our finance, install, and product offerings. To now be fully unified continues our great relationship and lays the groundwork for a powerful future together."

Force added, "I'm deeply excited for 2025. I've been building sales teams for two and half decades. Over that time I've gained an understanding of the elements needed to make an organization's performance explode. You need the right people. You need the right culture. And, critically, you need the right timing. This unified team has all three. The future is very bright."

Landon Wimmer , President of Empower Solar, shared his enthusiasm for the merger: "We're thrilled to welcome Radix to the Empower family and expand our services to Arizona. This strategic merger unites one of the most respected solar sales teams in the country with our world-class installation capabilities, creating an exceptional end-to-end experience for our customers."

"While we've built our reputation on installation excellence and worked with many outstanding sales partners over the years, this merger allows us to expand our service area and better manage the seasonality of the solar industry to improve our current fulfillment with our sales partners. We remain committed to all our valued dealer relationships which continue to be central to our growth strategy," Wimmer explained.

"At the end of the day, this partnership made perfect sense because we share the same core values-honesty, integrity, and doing right by the customer. I've known the Radix leadership team for years, and they exemplify what Empower has always been about: being good humans who deliver exceptional value."

The merged organization will continue to operate under the Empower Solar name while maintaining the distinctive strengths that have made both companies successful in their respective areas of expertise.

For more information, please contact: Megan Tolley, [email protected]

SOURCE Empower Solar