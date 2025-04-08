ZIMBIS And Denbright Partner To Revolutionize Inventory Management For Dental Practices

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIMBIS, a leader in automated inventory management solutions for dental labs, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Denbright, a premier multi-location dental lab organization. This collaboration will bring ZIMBIS' advanced Inventory Intelligence platform to Denbright's network, helping labs streamline workflows, reduce waste, ensure regulatory compliance, and boost profitability.

"We're on a mission to turn inventory into a competitive advantage for dental labs," said Michael Reina, Vice President of Dental Laboratory Sales. "Our partnership with Denbright extends that mission-giving more labs access to real-time data, smarter automation, and powerful tools to improve EBITDA and run a more efficient business."

ZIMBIS' smart inventory management system will be integrated across Denbright's platform, enabling labs to track and automate the replenishment of high-value supplies such as implant components, printer resin, and zirconia. By removing the burden of manual inventory tasks, labs can avoid stockouts, maintain regulatory compliance, and gain tighter financial control.

"ZIMBIS delivers the kind of intelligent, scalable solution our labs require to operate at peak performance," said John Ballard, Chief Operating Officer of Denbright. "This partnership further empowers us to streamline supply chain management, reduce costs, and boost lab efficiency and productivity-ultimately expanding our capacity and driving better outcomes for our clinicians and their patients."

ZIMBIS continuously monitors inventory levels and automatically triggers recorders through integrated supplier connections. By eliminating guesswork and reducing administrative workload, labs can ensure the right products are always on hand-without overstocking or running short.

Discover how your lab can reduce costs, increase efficiency, and stay compliant with ZIMBIS. Learn more at .

About ZIMBIS:

ZIMBIS delivers advanced Inventory Intelligence solutions tailored for dental labs and healthcare environments. Its automated systems streamline supply workflows, reduce waste, improve compliance, and help businesses make data-driven decisions that drive profitability and operational efficiency.

About Denbright

Denbright Dental Labs is a full solutions multi-site dental laboratory company that provides high-quality dental prosthetics for cosmetic dentistry (full arch, single and multi-unit anterior crowns and bridges, and veneers), general dentistry (single and multi-unit posterior crowns and bridges), implants (single unit, bridge, and full mouth), surgical solutions, and removable dental products (dentures, custom trays, and nightguards). Denbright has invested heavily in its digital workflow capacity and has ~200K sq. ft. in manufacturing space across its North American facilities, with additional capacity through partnerships with trusted offshore manufacturing providers.

Website: | .

SOURCE Zimbis

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED