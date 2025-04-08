Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Boiling/Straining Kitchen Product (HOF-650)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more convenient way to boil, season and strain potatoes, vegetables, shrimp, crawfish, crabs, and other foods," said an inventor, from Missouri City, Texas, "so I invented the GOOLAH BOILER. My design would save time and energy in the kitchen."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved kitchen product for boiling and straining foods such as potatoes, crabs, and crawfish. In doing so, it offers a viable alternative to traditional methods of boiling foods. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also eliminates the hassle of finding a separate strainer. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, campers, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-HOF-650, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED