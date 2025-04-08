India, Israel To Strengthen Cooperation In Agriculture Sector

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Israel's Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Avi Dichter, on Tuesday signed an agriculture cooperation agreement and work plan aimed at strengthening ties between the two nations in key areas of agricultural development.

By signing the agreement, India and Israel have taken a major step towards enhancing collaboration in the agriculture sector.

The agreement is expected to bolster cooperation in soil and water management, horticulture, post-harvest technology, farm mechanisation, animal husbandry, and research and development.

Chouhan emphasised that India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, is emerging as one of the fastest-growing major economies and is committed to global welfare.

He praised the role of MASHAV, Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation, in the success of India-Israel Agricultural Work Plans, particularly through the network of 43 Centres of Excellence (CoEs).

“Of these, 35 are already fully functional across India and playing a key role in modernising Indian agriculture,” he added.

Chouhan also praised Israel's innovative 'villages of excellence' concept, which connects 30 villages to each centre of excellence to boost rural development.

Dichter underlined the strong bond between the two countries and expressed Israel's willingness to collaborate on developing high-yield seed varieties and advancing agricultural technologies, especially in the face of climate change.

He also showed interest in India's digital agriculture mission and how it is empowering farmers with technology-driven solutions.

Highlighting the challenges of a growing population and shrinking landholdings, Chouhan called for more collaborative research between Indian and Israeli scientists to ensure that better quality seeds and technologies reach farmers quickly.

The meeting also involved discussions on market access and reviewed ongoing partnerships in the horticulture sector.

A joint working group is being set up to maintain ongoing dialogue and define a clear roadmap with set goals and timelines.

The two sides agreed to collaborate in several important areas, including food security, technology transfer, pest management, capacity building, and post-harvest technology.

They also discussed the possibility of launching a five-year seed improvement plan to improve productivity and ensure sustainability in farming practices.