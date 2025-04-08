Instructure Named To 2025 GSV 150 List Of Most Transformational Growth Companies In Digital Learning And Workforce Skills

Instructure's Melissa Loble, Narine Hall also honored as 2025 Leading Women in AI

SALT LAKE CITY, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure , the maker of Canvas LMS, announces that it has been named to the prestigious 2025 GSV 150. This coveted list, compiled by Global Silicon Valley (GSV), highlights the 150 most transformational growth companies in digital learning and workforce skills shaping the future of education worldwide.

Selected from over 2,500 global companies, the GSV 150 list recognizes companies making significant contributions and innovative solutions that enhance learning outcomes, drive educational accessibility and equip learners globally with essential 21st-century skills. To select the GSV 150, GSV evaluated companies across five key factors: revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification and margin profile. The 2025 cohort of the GSV 150 collectively reaches three billion learners and generates over $25 billion in annual revenue.

"We are honored to be recognized as a transformational company in this year's GSV 150," said Steve Daly, CEO of Instructure. "This acknowledgment reflects our commitment to reimagining the technologies that turn teaching and learning into opportunities. As the education landscape evolves, we're focused on ensuring the learner is ready for the next stage of the learning journey."

Selection to the GSV 150 highlights companies demonstrating strong growth potential, scalability and the capacity to positively impact the future of learning and work. Instructure's inclusion in the GSV 150 coincides with its participation in the ASU+GSV Summit in April, an event focused on innovation in education.

In addition, GSV honored two Instructure employees as 2025 Leading Women in AI. Melissa Loble, chief academic officer, and Narine Hall, principal AI product manager at Instructure, were recognized. This honor spotlights over 200 women who are building the AI revolution in education. In her academic strategy role, Loble ensures the educator experience remains core to everything the company does. Hall drives Instructure's AI strategy with a focus on empowering relationship-driven, customized learning with the educator at the center of the learning experience.

