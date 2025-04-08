The Peach State To Get Even Sweeter With New Spirit Airlines Service Coming To Savannah

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Savannah (SAV) Guests to enjoy limited-time, introductory fares to and from Newark (EWR), Fort

Lauderdale (FLL), Nashville (BNA) and Detroit (DTW)

Spirit photos and video available here DANIA BEACH, Fla., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines Guests will soon be soaking up Savannah's southern charm with the airline's inaugural service at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) set to take off this summer. The carrier today announced it will start daily, nonstop service between SAV and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) on Aug. 14, 2025, and begin nonstop service between SAV and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) as well as Nashville International Airport (BNA) on Oct. 9, 2025, and between SAV and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) on Oct. 10, 2025. The new service offers SAV travelers high-value travel options to explore new destinations and makes it easier for visitors to experience Savannah's world-class hospitality. "We look forward to welcoming our Savannah Guests onboard soon and offering them new, elevated travel options with unmatched value to visit exciting destinations across the East Coast and Midwest," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "Savannah is an incredible destination, and we know our Guests will love exploring this coastal gem while immersing themselves in the city's historic charm and vibrant art scene."

Spirit Airlines Savannah (SAV) Service: Destination: Flights Available: Launch Date: Introductory Fare: Newark (EWR) Daily Aug. 14, 2025 Starting at $60* one way Fort Lauderdale (FLL) 4x Weekly Oct. 9, 2025 Starting at $79** one way Nashville (BNA) 3x Weekly Oct. 9, 2025 Starting at $59** one way Detroit (DTW) 2x Weekly Oct. 10, 2025 Starting at $79*** one way

"We have been working hard to get Spirit to add SAV to their route structure," said Greg Kelly, Executive Director of the Savannah Airport Commission. "We believe Spirit is a great fit for our market, and the cities they are adding will be a strong addition for our community and region. We appreciate Spirit for adding us to their system, and we will work hard to ensure their success and growth here in SAV."

Savannah will become the second market on Spirit's Georgia route map. The airline first launched service at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in 2006.

Introductory Fare

Guests traveling between Savannah (SAV) and Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Nashville (BNA) and Detroit (DTW) can take advantage of special one-way introductory fares. The introductory fares are available for booking now on spirit , where travelers can browse flight details.

Spirit's Transformed Guest Experience Savannah Guests can enjoy Spirit's recent transformation , which offers even greater value with a more seamless and elevated travel experience:



Go Big to get enhanced comfort with a Big Front Seat®, a carry-on and first checked bag, no change or cancel fees, Priority Check-in and Boarding, complimentary snacks and drinks, including alcoholic beverages and streaming access to fast Wi-Fi.

Go Comfy to choose an aisle or window seat with no one sitting in the middle seat, a carry-on bag, no change or cancel fees, priority boarding, a small snack and non-alcoholic beverage.

Go Savvy to get a standard seat selection, carry-on bag and no change or cancel fees. Go to keep it simple with no extras. Standard seat selection, checked bags and other options can be purchased separately.

Recognition

Spirit was recently recognized by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) as a 2025 Four Star Low Cost Carrier and by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with the Diamond Award of Excellence for the seventh consecutive year. The airline's all-Airbus Fit Fleet® was also recently named one of the world's youngest for 2025 by ch-aviation .

*One-way fares subject to a 14-day advance purchase, valid for booking on April 8, 2025, through April 14, 2025, and travel from Aug. 14, 2025, through Nov. 5, 2025. Blackout dates: Aug. 28, 2025, through Sept. 2, 2025, and Oct. 9, 2025, through Oct. 14, 2025. Subject to availability.

**One-way fares subject to a 14-day advance purchase, valid for booking on April 8, 2025, through April 21, 2025, and travel from Oct. 9, 2025, through Nov. 5, 2025. Subject to availability.

***One-way fares subject to a 14-day advance purchase, valid for booking on April 8, 2025, through April 21, 2025, and travel from Oct. 10, 2025, through Nov. 5, 2025. Subject to availability.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines is committed to delivering the best value in the sky by offering an enhanced travel experience with flexible, affordable options. Spirit serves destinations throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean with its all-Airbus Fit Fleet®, one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the U.S. Discover elevated travel options with exceptional value at spirit .

