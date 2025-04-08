The Peach State To Get Even Sweeter With New Spirit Airlines Service Coming To Savannah
|
Spirit Airlines Savannah (SAV) Service:
|
Destination:
|
Flights Available:
|
Launch Date:
|
Introductory Fare:
|
Newark (EWR)
|
Daily
|
Aug. 14, 2025
|
Starting at $60* one way
|
Fort Lauderdale (FLL)
|
4x Weekly
|
Oct. 9, 2025
|
Starting at $79** one way
|
Nashville (BNA)
|
3x Weekly
|
Oct. 9, 2025
|
Starting at $59** one way
|
Detroit (DTW)
|
2x Weekly
|
Oct. 10, 2025
|
Starting at $79*** one way
"We have been working hard to get Spirit to add SAV to their route structure," said Greg Kelly, Executive Director of the Savannah Airport Commission. "We believe Spirit is a great fit for our market, and the cities they are adding will be a strong addition for our community and region. We appreciate Spirit for adding us to their system, and we will work hard to ensure their success and growth here in SAV."
Savannah will become the second market on Spirit's Georgia route map. The airline first launched service at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in 2006.
Introductory Fare
Guests traveling between Savannah (SAV) and Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Nashville (BNA) and Detroit (DTW) can take advantage of special one-way introductory fares. The introductory fares are available for booking now on spirit , where travelers can browse flight details.
Spirit's Transformed Guest Experience Savannah Guests can enjoy Spirit's recent transformation , which offers even greater value with a more seamless and elevated travel experience:
-
Go Big to get enhanced comfort with a Big Front Seat®, a carry-on and first checked bag, no change or cancel fees, Priority Check-in and Boarding, complimentary snacks and drinks, including alcoholic beverages and streaming access to fast Wi-Fi.
Go Comfy to choose an aisle or window seat with no one sitting in the middle seat, a carry-on bag, no change or cancel fees, priority boarding, a small snack and non-alcoholic beverage.
Go Savvy to get a standard seat selection, carry-on bag and no change or cancel fees.
Go to keep it simple with no extras. Standard seat selection, checked bags and other options can be purchased separately.
Recognition
Spirit was recently recognized by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) as a 2025 Four Star Low Cost Carrier and by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with the Diamond Award of Excellence for the seventh consecutive year. The airline's all-Airbus Fit Fleet® was also recently named one of the world's youngest for 2025 by ch-aviation .
*One-way fares subject to a 14-day advance purchase, valid for booking on April 8, 2025, through April 14, 2025, and travel from Aug. 14, 2025, through Nov. 5, 2025. Blackout dates: Aug. 28, 2025, through Sept. 2, 2025, and Oct. 9, 2025, through Oct. 14, 2025. Subject to availability.
**One-way fares subject to a 14-day advance purchase, valid for booking on April 8, 2025, through April 21, 2025, and travel from Oct. 9, 2025, through Nov. 5, 2025. Subject to availability.
***One-way fares subject to a 14-day advance purchase, valid for booking on April 8, 2025, through April 21, 2025, and travel from Oct. 10, 2025, through Nov. 5, 2025. Subject to availability.
About Spirit Airlines
Spirit Airlines is committed to delivering the best value in the sky by offering an enhanced travel experience with flexible, affordable options. Spirit serves destinations throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean with its all-Airbus Fit Fleet®, one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the U.S. Discover elevated travel options with exceptional value at spirit .
SOURCE Spirit AirlinesWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment