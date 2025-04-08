Flottweg Highlights Decanter And Separator Centrifuges At The Craft Brewers Conference 2025

Flottweg decanter centrifuges are used to process the hop sludge from the tank bottoms that would otherwise be dumped.

- Christian Pettit

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Flottweg Separation Technology's decanter centrifuge helps craft brewers boost yields alongside the already successful (and widely used) separator centrifuge. This cutting-edge equipment meets increasing production demands and will be showcased at Flottweg's booth #1955 at the Craft Brewers Conference (CBC) & BrewExpo America on April 27 – May 1, 2025, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Flottweg will sponsor a“Welcome to CBC Party” on Monday, April 28 from 7 – 9 p.m. at Guggman Haus (1701 Gent Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202).

“The art of brewing has always focused around purity, cost effectiveness, and ultimately, taste and aroma,” explained Christian Pettit, a Flottweg subject matter expert.“Our customers combine all of these aspects using state-of-the-art separation technology by Flottweg.”

The Flottweg Separator AC 2000 with its system design offers the perfect overall solution for a cost-effective brewing process. The production of beer requires a solid understanding of the brewing process. Every beer is unique, which means the brewing industry has specific requirements. Flottweg employees primarily come from the brewing and beverage industries themselves, so they know the requirements of their customers from their own experience. That experience plays an important role in automation, as well.

“Working together with the customer, the perfect Flottweg solutions are developed onsite, tuned precisely to the process at hand-saving time, money, and stress,” said Pettit.

Separator centrifuges bring speed and efficiency to the filtration process . After fermentation is complete, the beer is pumped to the centrifuge to be clarified. The product enters the centrifuge, spreading out into many thin layers. The centrifugal force expels the solids to the edge of the bowl.

The Soft Shot technology quietly ejects the separated solids which are sent down the drain or to a pump for disposal. Meanwhile, the clarified liquid flows from the disk stack to a pairing disk, where it is discharged from the centrifuge via a centripetal pump to a brite beer tank. From there it is ready for packaging.

Flottweg decanter centrifuges are used to process the hop sludge from the tank bottoms that would otherwise be dumped. Decanter centrifuges are capable of separating liquid from very heavy solids concentrations. The beer is recovered from the solids and returned to the tank while the dewatered waste is sent to a container for disposal.

The process removes large amounts of solids from the wastewater effluent, as well as taking a considerable load off of the downstream equipment while increasing the overall yield of each fermenter. The brewers are left with a tank full of product that has very little solids left and is ready for clarification/filtration.

BrewExpo America is the largest trade show in North America dedicated to the beverage alcohol industry. As part of the annual Craft Brewers Conference, it's a must-attend event for anyone looking to stay ahead of the curve. Whether you're a seasoned brewer, a winemaker, a distiller, or a supplier, BrewExpo America offers unparalleled opportunities to connect, learn, and grow.

With hundreds of exhibitors under one roof, BrewExpo America explores the latest equipment, ingredients, technology, and solutions designed to elevate the beverage alcohol industry. The expo also offers an incredible opportunity to network with peers, meet industry leaders, and discover cutting-edge innovations that can take your craft to the next level-whether you're in beer, wine, spirits, or beyond.



Find out more information about Flottweg's brewing technology.



