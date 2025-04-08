Wanclouds Announces Partnership With Cytomate To Accelerate Cloud And AI Journeys In Qatar

Partnership enables Cytomate to offer Wanclouds' Multi-cloud and AI offerings in Qatar while Wanclouds represents Cytomate's cybersecurity offerings in the U.S.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanclouds , a leading multi-cloud SaaS and managed service provider, today announced a partnership with Cytomate , the first cybersecurity company based in Qatar that develops its own proprietary technology and services. The collaboration will enable Cytomate to offer Wanclouds' multi-cloud and AI solutions to customers in Qatar, while Wanclouds will represent Cytomate's Breach+ offering in the U.S. market.

The partnership addresses growing demand for integrated cloud management and cybersecurity solutions across both the U.S. and MENA. By combining Wanclouds' expertise in multi-cloud environments and AI-driven solutions with Cytomate's advanced cybersecurity capabilities, both companies will provide enhanced service offerings to their respective markets.

Through this alliance, Qatar-based enterprises will gain access to Wanclouds' comprehensive suite of cloud services, including VPC+ , Multi-Cloud Migrations, Backup/DR, as well as AI-Powered Cloud Managed Service. Simultaneously, U.S. enterprises will benefit from Cytomate's specialized cybersecurity solutions, including Breach+, a comprehensive Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) platform, and its AI-based tool, SnipeX, which empowers penetration testers and security professionals with the ability to generate and mutate payloads that bypass Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) and other security controls.

"As organizations increasingly adopt multi-cloud strategies, the need for robust security measures becomes paramount," said Faiz Khan, CEO of Wanclouds. "Our partnership with Cytomate allows us to extend our reach into the Qatar market while enhancing our U.S. customers' security posture in the cloud with Cytomate's specialized cybersecurity offerings. This collaboration represents a significant step in our global expansion strategy and commitment to providing comprehensive cloud solutions."

The partnership will enable both companies to deliver integrated solutions that address the complex challenges of modern cloud environments. Wanclouds' automation capabilities through VPC+ will complement Cytomate's security-focused approach, providing customers with a seamless experience across cloud management and protection.

"Partnering with Wanclouds allows us to offer Qatar-based organizations access to industry-leading multi-cloud management and AI solutions," said Hamad Hadeed, CEO of Cytomate. "Similarly, we're excited to bring our cybersecurity expertise and AI-powered solutions to the U.S. market through Wanclouds' established presence. This collaboration creates a powerful combination of cloud innovation and security excellence."

The partnership is effective immediately, with both companies already working together to deliver integrated solutions to customers in their respective markets.

For more information about the partnership and available services, contact [email protected] .

About Wanclouds

Wanclouds is a leading multi-cloud SaaS, solution, and managed service provider. It helps enterprises with cloud deployments, migrations, and protecting their cloud infrastructure in time and cost-efficient ways. The company's cloud Migration as a Service (MaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) reduce the financial investment and remove the technical complexities that halt or delay businesses from migrating on-premise to the cloud, moving across clouds, or setting up backup and restore protection. Its SaaS-based automation suite VPC+ provides a single pane of glass for managing and protecting multi-cloud environments through a centralized cross-cloud solution. Wanclouds is an AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud partner and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.. For more information, visit .

About Cytomate

Cytomate is the first cybersecurity company in the MENA region that develops its own proprietary technology, proudly based in Doha, Qatar. Its cutting-edge solutions and services focus on offensive security, including Red Teaming, Pen Testing, and Reverse Engineering. The company's flagship product, Breach+, is a comprehensive Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) platform that enables organizations to identify network security gaps and prioritize security investments. Furthermore, its AI-based tool, SnipeX, empowers penetration testers and security professionals with the ability to generate and mutate payloads that bypass Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) and other security controls. As the pioneering cybersecurity company in the MENA region, Cytomate is committed to helping organizations strengthen security postures with innovative, reliable, and efficient solutions. For more information, visit .

Press Contact

Kyle Austin

BMV for Wanclouds

[email protected]

617-564-0446

SOURCE Wanclouds

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED