Nominations Open For The S&P Global Commodity Insights 2025 Platts Global Energy Awards

NEW YORK, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading independent provider of information, data, analysis, benchmark prices and workflow solutions for the commodities, energy and energy transition markets, today announced the call for nominations for the Platts Global Energy Awards program now in its 27th year. Nominations will be accepted through July 10, 2025, and finalists will be announced on the awards website September 9, 2025.

"Committed to showcasing excellence in energy, we're pleased to open the nominations for our 2025 Platts Global Energy Awards that spotlight exemplary industry leaders and partnerships and celebrate breakthrough innovation from around the world that paves the way for a better energy future," said Lyn Tattum, Vice President, Head of Conferences, Training & Strategic Media.

Often described as "the Oscars of the energy industry," the Platts Global Energy Awards program recognizes corporate and individual innovation, leadership, and performance across a range of categories. The 20 categories include such as excellence in energy across upstream, midstream, downstream, liquefied natural gas, power and chemicals, as well as cutting edge technology, resilience-focused energy project financing, and personal awards for rising star, lifetime achievement, CEO of the year and more.

Winners of the Platts Global Energy Awards are determined by an independent judging panel of international energy experts whose backgrounds and experiences include regulation, policymaking, corporate leadership, trading, and strategic consulting. Neither S&P Global Commodity Insights nor its event sponsors submit votes or select winners.

The independent judging panel will select the winners from the list of finalists, and winners and finalists will be celebrated at a black-tie gala on Thursday, December 11, 2025, in downtown Manhattan.

For information on event sponsorships, contact Enrico or Ashley, as below:

Enrico Tracogna at [email protected] or telephone +44(0)79 7409 2286.

Ashley Matthews Greenleaf at [email protected] or telephone +1 346-651-8174

Access the full list of nomination categories and event details at the Platts Global Energy Awards website .

Media Contacts:

Americas: Kathleen Tanzy + 1 917-331-4607, [email protected]

EMEA: Paul Sandell + 44 (0)7816 180039, [email protected]

Asia: Melissa Tan + 65-6597-6241, [email protected]

About S&P Global Commodity Insights

At S&P Global Commodity Insights, our complete view of global energy and commodity markets enables our customers to make decisions with conviction and create long-term, sustainable value.

We're a trusted connector that brings together thought leaders, market participants, governments, and regulators and we create solutions that lead to progress. Vital to navigating commodity markets, our coverage includes oil and gas, power, chemicals, metals, agriculture, shipping and energy transition. Platts® products and services, including leading benchmark price assessments in the physical commodity markets, are offered through S&P Global Commodity Insights. S&P Global Commodity Insights maintains clear structural and operational separation between its price assessment activities and the other activities carried out by S&P Global Commodity Insights and the other business divisions of S&P Global.

S&P Global Commodity Insights is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information visit .

SOURCE S&P Global Commodity Insights

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED