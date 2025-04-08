Dhanush Lends His Voice To A Special Song For Arun Vijay’S 'Retta Thala'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) As a special treat for the fans, Dhanush has once again joined forces with Arun Vijay. The 'Raanjhanaa' actor has sung a special song for Arjun Vijay's“Retta Thala”.

The beautiful track has been composed by Sam CS. The shooting for this song features international locations in a grand manner. The lyrical video of the song is scheduled to be released soon.

“Retta Thala” has Arun Vijay in the lead role, with Sidhhi Idnani as the female lead. The cast also includes Yogesh Samy as an antagonist, along with Hareesh Peradi, John Vijay, Balaji Murugadoss, Yog Japee, Nitish Nirmal and Vincent Asokan in supporting roles.

The drama is being produced by Mr. Bobby Balachandran under the BTG Universal banner, with a grand scale of investment, making it the most lavish project in Arun Vijay's career.

“Retta Thala” will enjoy cinematography by Tijo Tomy, and editing by Anthony.

In addition to this, Arun Vijay is a part of Dhanush's directorial“Idli Kadai”.

Billed as a wholesome family entertainer, the drama brings back the on-screen pairing of Dhanush and Nithya Menen after their successful flick Thiruchitrambalam (2022).

Aside from these two, the drama will also see Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Prakash Raj, P. Samuthirakani, and Rajkiran in crucial roles.

Jointly produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films and newcomer Dawn Pictures, the film's soundtrack is in the capable hands of composer GV Prakash Kumar.

While Kiran Koushik has looked after the camera work, Prasanna GK is the head of the editing department.

"Idli Kadai" was originally scheduled to reach the cinema halls on April 10, 2025, which was later shifted to October 1, 2025 to avoid a box office clash with Ajith Kumar's "Good Bad Ugly".

The recently released teaser poster of the movie featured Dhanush as Sivanesan, the owner of a modest eatery called "Idli Kadai".