Zelensky And Belgian PM Honor Memory Of Ukrainian Defenders In Kyiv
Zelensky posted this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“Today, together with the Prime Minister of Belgium, Bart De Wever, we commemorated our defenders-the warriors thanks to whom Ukraine is alive, free, and continues to fight,” the president noted.
“We remember the feat of every man and woman who defended Ukraine at the cost of their own lives. Eternal honor and gratitude to the heroes,” Zelensky stressed.
As Ukrinform reported, on April 8, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot and Defense Minister Theo Francken arrived in Kyiv.
Photo: Facebook/Volodymyr Zelensky
