403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine dispatches high-level delegation to Washington for critical minerals talks
(MENAFN) This week, Ukraine is dispatching a senior delegation to Washington to advance discussions on a strategic partnership with the United States focused on critical minerals, as stated by Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. In a statement issued on Monday, Svyrydenko remarked, “This dialogue reflects the strategic interests of both nations and our shared commitment to building a strong, transparent partnership.”
The delegation will comprise officials from Ukraine’s ministries of economy, foreign affairs, justice, as well as finance. Svyrydenko noted that the discussions aim to align on project selection, legal frameworks, and long-term investment strategies concerning critical minerals.
A deal signing was initially expected in late February during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the White House. However, this was reportedly postponed following a tense exchange between Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump, along with Vice President JD Vance, during which Zelenskyy challenged the US's approach to fostering diplomacy with Russia to address the ongoing three-year conflict in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy disclosed last month that the United States had presented Kyiv with a fresh and “entirely different” draft of the minerals agreement. This proposal would grant the US access to Ukraine's natural resources in exchange for increased military assistance. In response, Trump reportedly cautioned Zelenskyy that reevaluating the agreement might result in serious complications for the Ukrainian president.
The delegation will comprise officials from Ukraine’s ministries of economy, foreign affairs, justice, as well as finance. Svyrydenko noted that the discussions aim to align on project selection, legal frameworks, and long-term investment strategies concerning critical minerals.
A deal signing was initially expected in late February during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the White House. However, this was reportedly postponed following a tense exchange between Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump, along with Vice President JD Vance, during which Zelenskyy challenged the US's approach to fostering diplomacy with Russia to address the ongoing three-year conflict in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy disclosed last month that the United States had presented Kyiv with a fresh and “entirely different” draft of the minerals agreement. This proposal would grant the US access to Ukraine's natural resources in exchange for increased military assistance. In response, Trump reportedly cautioned Zelenskyy that reevaluating the agreement might result in serious complications for the Ukrainian president.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment