National Long-Term Care Transactions Team Joins Ice Miller To Launch New Cleveland Office

Eight Multi-Practice UB Greensfelder Lawyers with Deep Experience in Senior Living Facilities Bolster Firm's Cutting-Edge Deal Capabilities

CLEVELAND, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The national law firm of Ice Miller is pleased to announce the addition of a highly regarded and sophisticated long-term care group spearheaded by new partner Daniel Gottesman and positioned to reinforce the firm's existing and extensive strengths in the transactional space. Gottesman's team includes new Ice Miller partners Jennifer Adams , Brett Altier , Alexander Chester , Marie Kuban , Steven Larson , Raymond Seiler , and Joshua Klarfeld .

The team comes from UB Greensfelder, is resident in both Ohio and New York, and is primed to help Ice Miller establish its dynamic new office in Cleveland , serving both local and national interests. Klarfeld has been appointed the Cleveland office's inaugural Office Managing Partner, effective immediately.

This multiskilled, multijurisdictional team brings to bear sweeping mergers and acquisitions experience to advise clients on a wide variety of corporate, real estate, and health care transactional matters, representing the full gamut of private equity funds, family offices, and long-term care investors and providers in structuring, negotiating, documenting, and closing complex M&A transactions, real estate acquisitions and divestitures, joint ventures, leases, and private placements.

Of particular note, the new long-term care group provides focused and comprehensive counsel in the health care space, assisting owners, operators, and managers of skilled nursing and assisted living facilities across the United States.

"Danny and his team are well-respected in both the legal and health care industries, and a perfect fit for the culture we have built here at Ice Miller," said Ice Miller Chief Managing Partner Michael Millikan . "And expanding and solidifying our reach into Cleveland is an important growth opportunity for the firm and critical to our overall evolution as a leading national provider of legal and business services."

Gottesman leverages his diverse background in M&A, real estate, and health care to support clients through the full range of complex issues that can arise during the course of a transaction, including navigating regulatory requirements, forming investment vehicles, negotiating real estate purchase agreements and operations transfer agreements, and structuring and closing debt and equity financing transactions-all with the intention of helping ensure each client achieves its business objectives and is able to define success on its terms.

"As Ice Miller's deal work continues to garner international attention and acclaim for its sophistication and creativity, this esteemed group further extends our reach, both in terms of geography and the quality services we provide on the transactional front, day in and day out," added Ice Miller Business Practice Group Leader Scott Snively .

Gottesman is supported by a cross-practice team of skilled partners whose areas of focus dovetail with Ice Miller's growth objectives:

Adams' practice is focused on a range of interconnected legal disciplines, including health care, mergers and acquisitions, and a variety of corporate law matters, where she applies her breadth of experience and willingness to understand the strategic goals of the individuals and businesses she serves and provide creative legal solutions that are practical and impactful.

Altier assists clients in all aspects of real estate law, including the development, acquisition, disposition, financing, and leasing of property. Beyond his transactional work, his practice encompasses a significant amount of litigation to resolve a variety of complex real estate and environmental disputes, including property valuation, mineral rights, title issues, and eminent domain.

Chester is a skilled corporate transactional lawyer with a particular focus in the health care, sports, and media industries. He uses his diverse experience in corporate and real estate law to represent clients in the health care industry with the acquisition, disposition, operation, and leasing of senior care and other health care facilities. He also represents clients in the sports industry in connection with franchise investment and acquisition, stadium/project development, and media rights, licensing, and sponsorship transactions. His real estate experience includes representing clients in acquisitions, financings, management, leasing, and joint ventures.

Kuban focuses her practice on mergers and acquisitions, banking and commercial finance, and long-term care. She represents clients of all sizes in a variety of industries, including public and private companies and private equity firms, in structuring and negotiating corporate acquisitions, divestitures, mergers, and joint ventures, as well as advising on general corporate matters, and she maintains extensive experience in representing lenders and borrowers on commercial financing transactions, including asset-based, cash flow, agented, and syndicated loan transactions, and acquisition financing.

Larson focuses his practice on real estate and real estate finance, and the representation of buyers and sellers, landlords and tenants, borrowers and lenders, and other clients in commercial real estate matters. He is adept at assisting clients with the resolution of complex real estate, conventional and alternative financing, economic incentives, and tax issues, and he has regularly represented clients utilizing federal and state historic tax credits (HTC) to finance the redevelopment of historic properties.

Seiler is an experienced real estate lawyer who represents individuals, small and midsize businesses, private equity firms, and financial institutions in all phases of commercial real estate leasing, acquisition, disposition, management, development, and financing. He also assists skilled nursing and assisted living facility owners and operators with the real estate aspects of acquisitions, divestitures, and leases of long-term care facilities.

Klarfeld is a litigator who focuses his practice on business disputes and complex litigation. He also defends manufacturers and distributors in product liability litigation, including in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Whether in the context of multidistrict or mass tort litigation or in individual cases, Klarfeld routinely serves as a member of litigation teams in high-profile cases.

"Health care, as an industry, has never been more critical or challenging, and Ice Miller has put into place the capabilities to support clients navigating such an ever-changing space," said Health Care Practice Chair Taryn Stone . "Our new additions integrate both with our current capabilities and extend us into new spaces within the industry that will further help us serve clients in this fast-moving and highly regulated environment."

"We are thrilled by the arrival of Danny and his team and look forward to supporting their continued growth and expansion through our entrepreneurial platform," said Ice Miller Board Member and Health Care Practice Partner Ethan Rii . "Exciting developments are happening both in this practice space and across the firm, and we're energized by the partnership."

