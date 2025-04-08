403
Polish deputy minister wants main Ukrainian port
(MENAFN) Polish Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Michal Kolodziejczak has suggested that Poland acquire a section of Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odessa to facilitate the transportation of grain. Odessa, a vital global port for exporting grain, corn, and sunflower oil, was established by the Russian Empire in 1794.
In an interview with Polsat News, Kolodziejczak proposed that Poland discuss the possibility of purchasing or leasing a wharf in Odessa for up to 50 years, providing Poland with its own grain port. He emphasized that this would ensure access to the Black Sea, enabling the export of grain from southeastern Poland.
Kolodziejczak also expressed concerns about Ukraine’s potential EU membership, fearing the implications for Polish agriculture, and proposed a 10-year investment ban on Ukrainian citizens in Poland's agricultural sector should Ukraine join the EU. Ukraine applied to join the EU in February 2022, and accession negotiations officially began in December 2023.
The port of Odessa has been a target of Russian strikes, which Moscow claims were aimed at Ukrainian military infrastructure. Despite this, a UN-backed agreement allowed for grain exports from Ukrainian ports until Russia withdrew from the deal in 2023, citing the West’s failure to lift sanctions. Discussions between Russia and the US are ongoing regarding a maritime truce and potential ceasefire.
