Data indicates hundreds of German cops targeted on daily basis
(MENAFN) In Germany, more than 300 police officers fall victim to crime every day, according to recent data shared by the government, as reported by Bild. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser revealed that in the past year, a total of 117,548 police, rescue, and emergency workers were victims of crimes. Among them, law enforcement officers were the most targeted, involved in 109,545 incidents ranging from resisting arrest and physical assault to attempted murder.
Faeser called the statistics "shocking" and highlighted the pressing need for better protection of those who risk their lives to protect others. In 2024, 19,542 officers sustained minor injuries, while 102 were seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. One of the fatalities was 29-year-old officer Rouven Laur, who was fatally stabbed during an anti-Islam rally in Mannheim, allegedly by an Afghan asylum seeker.
The head of the German Police Union, Rainer Wendt, decried the escalating violence on the streets, emphasizing that women and the elderly now live in constant fear, and the threat of terrorism remains high. Police union representative Benjamin Jendro attributed the rise in violence to political frustration and a growing disrespect for state institutions. He also noted that, for the first time, foreign suspects outnumbered German citizens in criminal activities in Berlin last year. Jendro called for tougher sentences to deter such attacks and restore authority.
