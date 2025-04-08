403
Afghan Ministry announces release of 101 prisoners from Pakistani prisons
(MENAFN) In a recent announcement on Tuesday, the Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation confirmed that 101 Afghan inmates were released from Pakistani prisons and returned to Afghanistan.
The ministry stated that these former detainees entered Afghanistan via the Spin Boldak border crossing located in Kandahar province, in the southern part of the country.
This release follows the repatriation of 223 Afghan nationals from Pakistani facilities just a week prior.
The news comes amid reports that the Pakistani government is considering the deportation of three million Afghans back to their homeland in 2025.
The interim Afghan government has been urging Afghan refugees to come back and play a role in the reconstruction of their nation, which has endured years of turmoil.
