Enthusiast Gaming’S U.GG Expands Analytics Platform To Support Marvel Rivals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enthusiast Gaming integrates U.GG and Luminosity into the Marvel Rivals ecosystem, building on strong NetEase relationship amid surging global interest

LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the“Company”) (TSX: EGLX), a leading gaming media and entertainment company, today announced that its premier data and analytics platform, U.GG, has expanded into Marvel Rivals, bringing its industry-leading tools and insights to one of the most exciting team-based PvP titles of the year.

The expansion capitalizes on Marvel Rivals' explosive early success, where the title has recently surpassed 600,000 peak concurrent players, a milestone that both reflects the game's fast-growing popularity and highlights the increasing demand for high-quality, performance-enhancing tools. U.GG's proven infrastructure and learnings from titles like League of Legends make it a natural fit for the Marvel Rivals ecosystem, where players are actively seeking a competitive edge and meta-based guidance. The game is expected to see continued growth with the release of its second season on April 11th.

U.GG's support for Marvel Rivals includes leaderboards, tier lists, and hero-level performance insights, with additional features expected to follow in the coming weeks, including detailed user profile tracking so players can track and share their progress, achievements, and game results. In parallel, Enthusiast's esports and gaming brand, Luminosity, has recently expanded into Marvel Rivals, fielding rosters in both North America and Europe where teams are already competing at the highest level of international play.

“Ultimately, our goal is to spend more time with more gamers,” said J.B Elliott, Chief Strategy Officer at Enthusiast Gaming.“Whether by engaging them, informing them, entertaining them, or making them better, we have established best-in-class platforms across our portfolio that enhance player engagement, retention, and game affinity. These platforms, like U.GG, Icy Veins, The Sims Resource, among others, provide users with core tools, guides, insights, custom content and community features that convert fans into superfans, players into enthusiasts. We are excited to be a part of and support yet another flagship title like Marvel Rivals as it looks to establish itself as the next forever game.”

The expansion reflects Enthusiast Gaming's broader publisher strategy of providing publishers with comprehensive community building, marketing support and engagement tools to deepen their fans' affinity for their games. Following multiple successful direct sales campaigns with Marvel Rivals' publisher, NetEase Games, these most recent expansions leverage the Company's expertise and proven track record of providing essential resources to millions of gamers across the world's largest titles, deepening fan engagement with the games they love and creating dedicated user communities.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is the leading gaming media and entertainment company in North America, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

