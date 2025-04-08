The Brave Table Podcast Launches In The UAE With A Special Live Talk With Marisa Peer

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold move that continues to redefine wellness, empowerment, and meaningful conversation, The Brave Table Podcast is making its official debut in the UAE - and it's doing so by celebrating its third anniversary and 300th episode with an unforgettable live experience.On Friday 11 April 2025, from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM, join the podcast host and emotional wellness powerhouse Dr. Neeta Bhushan at Taama Restaurant, Sohum Wellness Centre for The Brave Table Live - a deeply inspiring evening of connection, transformation and celebration.This milestone event will feature an exclusive live interview with internationally renowned therapist, author and creator of Rapid Transformational Therapy, Marisa Peer. With over three decades of experience helping everyone from Hollywood celebrities to CEOs and royalty, Marisa brings her expertise in healing deep-rooted beliefs to this special event.“The Brave Table is more than a podcast - it's a movement to invite courage, softness and deep reflection into our lives,” shares Dr. Neeta Bhushan.“Celebrating this milestone in the UAE is about bringing these real, raw, healing conversations into the heart of the community. I am beyond excited to welcome Marisa Peer to the table for what will be a truly soul-shifting evening.”Together, Neeta and Marisa will explore how to release limiting beliefs that no longer serve us - especially those surrounding self-worth, relationships and the hidden narratives we carry within. The live conversation will be enhanced by intentional wellness activations curated by Sohum Wellness Centre, along with nourishing bites and soulful beverages.“When you change your thoughts, you change your life,” says Marisa Peer.“This event is an invitation to release the old stories keeping you stuck - and to begin rewriting your future. I'm honored to be part of this powerful celebration with Neeta and The Brave Table.”The intimate Brave Table Live evening will include:.A live interview and soulful conversation with Neeta Bhushan & Marisa Peer.Wellness activations showcased by Sohum Wellness Centre.Soul-nourishing bites and wellness beverages.A vibrant, intimate community experienceTickets are on sale for AED499 which include access to the live podcast event, food, refreshments and all wellness activations. Spaces are limited - reserve now by clicking the link .For more details, visit or follow @thebravetable on Instagram.(ends)PR Contact:Gemma L'AppannaFounder and CEO, L'Atelier ConsultingEmail: ...Phone: +971 555163914About Dr. Neeta BhushanA TEDx speaker, 5x award-winning author, and former cosmetic dentist turned emotional health advocate, Dr. Neeta Bhushan is the founder of The Brave Table, a top-ranked global podcast. Her work blends psychology, leadership, and wellness to help women overcome burnout, build emotional resilience, and rise with courage. Her best-selling book That Sucked. Now What? empowers women worldwide to reclaim their stories and step into their power.About Marisa PeerMarisa Peer is a globally recognized therapist, bestselling author, and the visionary behind Rapid Transformational Therapy(RTT), a method designed to free individuals from deep emotional and mental blocks. She has worked with global icons across industries and founded the viral I Am Enough movement, helping millions reframe their self-worth and unlock lasting transformation.

