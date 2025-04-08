The Quell Foundation Appoints Three To Board Of Directors

NORTH FALMOUTH, Mass., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quell Foundation is delighted to announce the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors, effective 04/01/2025: Frank G. Frederickson, Rachel Pauletti, Ph.D., and Townley Peters, Psy.D. Their collective expertise will be instrumental in guiding The Quell Foundation as it continues to expand its reach and impact in the years to come.

Frank Frederickson brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to first responder wellness to the Foundation. He served as a Police Officer for 43 years, including 12 years as Chief of Police, giving him a firsthand understanding of the impact of trauma on both the public and the officers who serve them. Frank is a strong advocate for peer support, resilience training, and legislative changes to support first responder mental health. Currently, Frank serves as the Director of Governmental Affairs for the Massachusetts Fraternal Order of Police. He also holds volunteer positions as a Board Member for the National Alliance of Mental Illness Cape Cod chapter, Blue Suicide Liaison for New England Concerns for Police Survivors, and Advisory Board Member for the Violent Injured Police Officers Association. Frank holds a BA in Criminal Justice from Northeastern University and a MA in Criminal Justice from Anna Maria College. His leadership and dedication will be invaluable in advancing The Quell Foundation's mission.

Dr. Rachel Pauletti brings over 15 years of experience in academia and consulting, with expertise in university operations, strategic planning, and data-driven decision-making. As a seasoned strategist and leader, Dr. Pauletti has a proven track record of developing evidence-based programs and initiatives, making her a valuable asset to the Quell Foundation. Her experience as Director and National Practice Leader at Forvis Mazars, coupled with her previous roles in higher education, uniquely positions her to contribute to the Foundation's mission. Dr. Pauletti holds a PhD in Experimental Psychology from Florida Atlantic University.

Dr. Townley Peters is a licensed clinical psychologist with over a decade of experience in clinical care, program development, and mental health advocacy. Her deep commitment to advancing access to evidence-based mental health services and reducing stigma aligns perfectly with The Quell Foundation's mission. Dr. Peters served on the Executive Advisory Board of The Quell Foundation from 2019 to 2025, contributing strategic insight and programmatic support to national initiatives aimed at erasing stigma and increasing access to care. Dr. Peters began her career within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Healthcare System, where she specialized in trauma-informed care for veterans and first responders. She holds a Doctorate in Clinical Psychology from the California School of Professional Psychology at Alliant International University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, magna cum laude, from Boston University. She is board-certified in Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) and highly trained in Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Prolonged Exposure (PE), and other evidence-based modalities. Her experience as a clinician, mentor, and mental health advocate positions her as a valuable voice in advancing mission-driven mental health initiatives at the board level.

Based in North Falmouth, The Quell Foundation is a registered 501(c)3 not-for profit working to reduce the stigma of mental illness by encouraging open dialogue and increasing pathways to support, training, and education – empowering individuals and communities to achieve mental wellness.

