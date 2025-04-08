Parent Tested Parent Approved Unveils Its List Of Award-Winning Products For Families

North America's largest parent testing community celebrates outstanding products that fulfill promises of trust, quality and credibility

- Sharon Vinderine, CEO, Parent Tested Parent ApprovedNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA), North America's leading consumer-tested awards program, today announced the latest products to earn the trusted PTPA certification for exceptional product quality.PTPA's certification process draws on consumer insights from its extensive network of 250,000+ parents to conduct thorough, unbiased product testing, empowering families with reliable recommendations they can trust.PTPA also provides comprehensive consumer research services for brand partners, delivering valuable insights into family preferences, purchasing behaviors and evolving market trends.The coveted PTPA certification is awarded to products that demonstrate excellence in key areas that matter most to consumers, such as performance, value, innovation and reliability."What makes the PTPA certification stand out is that it comes from the people who matter most-real consumers using products in their everyday lives," says Sharon Vinderine, CEO of Parent Tested Parent Approved. "Families are overwhelmed with choices these days, and they're looking for brands they can truly trust. Our genuine testing process cuts through the noise and gives consumers honest feedback from people just like them. That's why both consumers and brands value the PTPA certification-it establishes credibility at a time when shopping decisions are more challenging than ever.”We are proud to introduce the latest products to achieve the Parent Tested Parent Approved certification:Crayola Create and Play by Red Games Co.GC MultiGas XEby IQAirHealthPro Plus XE by IQAirKids Daytime Honey Cough Syrup by Beekeeper's NaturalsKids Nighttime Honey Cough Syrup by Beekeeper's NaturalsNomad eSIM by LotusFlare, Inc.OFF!Insect Repellent Aerosol for Adults and KidsOFF!Insect Repellent Lotion for Adults and KidsOFF!Insect Repellent Spritz for Adults and KidsOwlet Dream Duo 2 by Owlet Baby CareSpruce Weed & Grass Killer2 EZ-Aim 10 OZ Procter & GambleSpruce Weed & Grass Killer2 Snap & Spray Manual Starter Kit 64 OZ by Procter & GambleSpruce Weed & Grass Killer2 Snap & Spray Powered Starter Kit 64 OZ by Procter & GambleSpruce Weed & Grass Killer2 Snap & Spray Refill 64 OZ by Procter & GambleSpruce Weed & Grass Killer2 Spray 24 OZ by Procter & GambleYolo The Brand Cleansing Wipes by Yolo The BrandZevo Flying Insect Trap by Procter & GambleZevo MAX Flying Insect Trap by Procter & GambleZevo Multi-Insect Killer - Ant, Roach, Fly by Procter & GambleHow Products Earn the PTPA CertificationProducts are tested by a select group of consumers from our community of over 250,000 parents, ensuring an unbiased evaluation. Each product undergoes a rigorous testing process to determine if it meets the high standards required for the PTPA certification. Products that earn the PTPA certification are chosen based on criteria such as functionality, value, innovation and dependability.About Parent Tested Parent ApprovedFounded in 2007, Parent Tested Parent Approved is one of North America's most recognized and respected award programs. Driven by consumer trust and extensive media coverage, Parent Tested Parent Approved has empowered millions of parents to make smart, informed purchasing decisions for their families. PTPA has partnered with some of the world's most iconic brands to enhance product visibility and increase sales with invaluable third-party endorsements from a highly influential community of parents.To learn more please visit ptpa

