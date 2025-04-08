Here's The Inside Scoop On Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day Today!

Ben & Jerry's Annual Free Cone Day is Tuesday, April 8th

Ben & Jerry's (PRNewsFoto/Ben & Jerry's)

Since 1979, Annual Giveaway is a Thanks to Fans

BURLINGTON, Vt., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Ben & Jerry's holds its annual Free Cone Day celebration, serving up free scoops of its ice cream known for chunks and swirls to fans across the US and around the world.

Last year the ice cream maker dished out over 1 million scoops of free ice cream; if you laid those cones down end to end, it would create an ice cream trail 80 miles long!

Free Cone Day: It's the Ben & Jerry-est day of the year!

The event, dubbed the Ben & Jerry's-est day of the year began in 1979. Free Cone Day has been a way for Ben & Jerry's to give back to the community that helped it grow from a single Scoop Shop in a renovated gas station in Burlington, Vermont, to one of the most beloved ice cream companies worldwide.

A favorite aspect of Free Cone Day is that fans are encouraged to get back in line as many times as they'd like. Fans can choose from classics like Phish Food, a Scoop Shop exclusive like Mango, a Non-Dairy favorite like Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, or an ice cream with a mission like Chocolate Fudge Brownie.

To find the nearest Scoop Shop participating in Free Cone Day today and to confirm hours of operation, visit .

About Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's is an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world's best ice cream. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and Non-Dairy/vegan desserts using high-quality ingredients and lots of big chunks and swirls. As a Certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices via values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. Ben & Jerry's is distributed in over 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and via on-demand delivery services. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, a fair financial return, and addressing issues of social, racial, and environmental injustice around the globe. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation, guided by Ben & Jerry's employees, granted $4.5 MM in 2024 to support progressive, justice-focused grassroots organizing around the country. For up-to-date information visit benjerry.

