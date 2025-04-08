Esker Named A "Leader" And "Challenger" In Accounts Payable And Source-To-Pay Applications



Press release

Esker Named a Leader in First-Ever Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Accounts Payable Applications

LYON, France, and MIDDLETON, Wis . - March 24, 2025 - Esker , the global authority in AI-powered business solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Accounts Payable Applications.

The Gartner report evaluated 14 vendors based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision, positioning Esker as a Leader, which it believes is because of its strong performance, cutting-edge technology and customer-centric approach.

Esker Accounts Payable streamlines invoice processing by eliminating manual inefficiencies with AI-driven data capture, automated processing and electronic workflows. Ensuring e-invoicing compliance, it simplifies cashflow management and unlocks new revenue opportunities, delivering a smarter, more efficient AP experience. It is Esker's view that this recognition reflects its dedication to robust AI integration, advanced dashboards and reporting capabilities, and commitment to global compliance and support.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in the inaugural Accounts Payable Application Magic Quadrant,” said Catherine Dupuy-Holdich, S2P Product Manager at Esker.“In our opinion, Esker's AI-driven capabilities have revolutionized the way businesses manage their accounts payable processes. For our customers, we feel we offer greater efficiency, improved accuracy and the ability to focus on strategic initiatives rather than manual tasks.”

Esker is the only company recognized in three Magic Quadrant reports: Gartner Magic Quadrant for Source-to-Pay Suites, Gartner Magic Quadrant for Invoice-to-Cash Applications and this first-ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for Accounts Payable Applications. From Esker's perspective, it is a trusted partner for businesses seeking to automate and optimize their end-to-end finance and procurement processes.

To access a complimentary copy of the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Accounts Payable Applications, please click here.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Accounts Payable Application, by Mike Helsel, Miles Onafowora and Nick Duffy, published March, 2025.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Esker

Esker is the global authority in AI-powered business solutions for the Office of the CFO. Leveraging the latest in automation technologies, Esker's Source-to-Pay and Order-to-Cash solutions optimize working capital and cashflow, enhance decision-making, and drive better collaboration and human-to-human relationships with customers, suppliers and employees. Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit Follow Esker on LinkedIn and join the conversation.

Press release

Esker Named a Challenger in 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Source-to-Pay Suites

LYON, France, and MIDDLETON, Wis . - March 26, 2025 - Esker , the global authority in AI-powered business solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced that it has been named a Challenger in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Source-to-Pay Suites.

The Gartner report evaluated 12 vendors across a broad set of evaluation criteria, placing Esker in the Challengers Quadrant based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Notably, Esker received this position within just a year, which it believes is because of its remarkable progress and adaptability.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Source-to-Pay Suites,” said Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker.“From our perspective, this acknowledgment represents our substantial progress in both market presence and execution capabilities, as well as our commitment to driving innovation and delivering tangible value to our customers.”

It is Esker's view that this recognition was received based on a strong sales strategy and foundation in finance, as well as the end-to-end AI automation suite for the Office of the CFO.

Esker Synergy AI, the meticulously designed and specially trained set of technologies powering Esker's Source-to-Pay suite , improves speed and accuracy throughout the S2P cycle, takes on redundant tasks, analyzes data to make predictions and informed improvements, and helps suppliers get paid faster.

AI-driven automation is helping businesses enhance profitability and efficiency in ways that were previously out of reach. It has the potential to drive significant improvements not only within the Finance department but across the entire organization.

“Source-to-pay automation unites the offices of the CFO and CPO, creating a powerhouse partnership that drives great efficiency,” said Catherine Dupuy-Holdich, S2P Product Manager at Esker.“Esker's AI-driven suite helps businesses streamline procurement processes, gain better spend insights, enforce policy compliance and enhance supplier relationships.”

To access a complimentary copy of the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Source-to-Pay Suites, please click here .

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Source-to-Pay Suites, by Micky Keck, Kaitlynn Sommers, Balaji Abbabatulla, Cian Curtin, Lynne Phelan, Chaithanya Paradarami, Martin Shreffleri, published March 24, 2025.

