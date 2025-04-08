Ezw2correction Software Gives Cpas A Leg Up When Filing W2 And W3 Corrections

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Any employers that need to correct W2 and W3 forms that were previously sent with errors are required to send corrections immediately. ezW2Correction software speeds filing time and reduces errors and delays. As with all software from Halfpricesoft, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows clients to process forms immediately after installation and purchase at halfpricesoft.

"ezW2Correction isn't just about correcting forms; it's about providing peace of mind. The SSA-approved white paper printing, PDF capabilities for easy distribution, and our intuitive design ensure a seamless and efficient process. We listened to the needs of businesses and accountants, and built a solution that directly addresses them." Said Halfpricesoft Founder, Dr. Ge

Prices continue to remain affordable even in the changing economy for all size business owners and accountants and include unlimited form processing for many companies at one flat rate.

$49.00 Single-user Basic Version

Print and mail W2C and W3C

$79.00 Single- user the Advanced version:



Import W2 Previous Data from csv file Import data from W2 efile document

$169.00 Single-user Enterprise Efile Version

-Efile document

Import both W2 Previous and Corrected Data from csv file - Import data from W2 efile document

See costs on network versions at #purchase

W2Correction software speeds filing and reduces errors and delays. As with all software from Halfpricesoft, ezW2 Correction has a user-friendly design that allows clients to get started immediately after installation . ezW2Correction offers point-and-click simplicity makes it ideal for small to mid-size business owners who have more important tasks than learning a new software.

Features included in the application include, but are not limited to:



ezW2Correction software can print W-2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper. This feature is SSA-approved.

ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into PDF format to email it to recipients quickly.

If pre-printed forms are the preferred method of processing W2 and W3 correction forms, ezW2Correction can also fill data on pre-printed forms. ezW2Correction can support unlimited forms, unlimited recipients and unlimited companies with no extra charge.

-ezW2Correction also supports the efile feature.

As with all software from Halfpricesoft, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows clients to completely set up the application before purchase to confirm compatibility. To start a no cost or obligation test drive of ezW2Correction at

Halfpricesoft is a leading provider of small to mid-size business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2 software,1099 software,1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft is trusted by thousands of customers for over 20 years and will allow SMB owners to simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

