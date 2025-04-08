GTT Group Offers Magnetic Separation Patent Portfolio From Global Chemicals And Materials Leader For Acquisition

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The robust growth of mining, mineral processing, and recycling industries are driving the need for magnetic separation innovations and technologies worldwide. Similarly, the extraordinary demand for lithium-ion batteries where cobalt sulphate is a key component is a clear indicator of the patent portfolio's strength.

"We are delighted that our strategic client entrusted us with such a valuable patent portfolio. We believe these assets will provide tremendous value to the buyer. The patents cover key innovations in producing cobalt sulphate, an important component in NMC type lithium ion batteries," said Tyler McKinley, GTT Group Managing Director.

To receive more information about this opportunity, please contact Tyler McKinley, GTT Group Managing Director. All inquiries will be kept strictly confidential. GTT Group's transaction specialists and subject matter experts are available to discuss the portfolio and market applicability.

