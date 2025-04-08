Occupancy Sensors Market Forecast To 2030 | A $5.2 Billion Landscape Driven By The Growing Demand For Energy-Efficient Devices And The Increasing Deployment Of Lighting Controllers In Smart Homes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|234
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.75 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Devices Increasing Deployment of Lighting Controllers in Smart Homes Surging Need for Configurable and Programmable Sensors for HVAC Systems
- Technical Limitations of Occupancy Sensors Inconsistency Issues Related to Wireless Network Systems
- Growing Initiatives of Governments for Green Buildings Increasing Demand for Smart Buildings in Urban Areas
- Lack of Awareness Regarding Benefits of Occupancy Sensors
Case Study Analysis
- Global Company Installs Senzolive's Occupancy Sensors for Energy Savings and Workspace Improvement Multinational Bank Deploys Senzolive's Occupancy Sensors to Measure Space Utilization BI Norwegian Business School Adopts Pressac's Occupancy Sensors to Measure Occupancy Based on Capacity and Timing
Additional Insights Covered
- Value Chain Analysis Ecosystem Analysis Investment and Funding Scenario Pricing Analysis Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business Technology Analysis Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria Trade Analysis Patent Analysis Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape Impact of AI on Occupancy Sensor Market
Companies Profiled in the Report
- Legrand Johnson Controls Inc. Eaton Honeywell International Inc. Schneider Electric Acuity Brands, Inc. Signify Holding Hubbell Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc. Lutron Electronics Co. Inc Siemens Alan Manufacturing, Inc. Enerlites, Inc. Functional Devices, Inc. Pyrotech Electronics Pvt. Ltd. B.E.G. Bruck Electronic GmbH Hager Group Crestron Electronics, Inc. Optex Co. Ltd. Pressac Communications Limited Avuity Enocean GmbH Ir-Tec International Ltd. Wipro Lighting Intermatic Incorporated Octiot Rayzeek Fm: Systems
