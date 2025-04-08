403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AVTODOM GAC Won The Title Of Outstanding Dealer At GAC INTERNATIONAL China Conference
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) GAC INTERNATIONAL held the International Partner Conference in Guangzhou, China at the end of February 2025. More than 500 representatives from 74 countries and regions attended it. The event was themed "We win together, steering the future." It highlighted GAC's commitment to global growth, innovation and long-term partnerships.
Yu Jun, Vice President of GAC Group, made a powerful statement at the event: "GAC is committed to working hand in hand with our global partners to secure the future. We will build a globally competitive brand through innovation, cooperation and unwavering focus on customer needs. GAC will occupy a leading position in the industry."
GAC brand launched a three-year Panyu action plan. The project initiative aims to enhance brand influence, improve financial and logistics efficiency. It aims to deepen technological cooperation. GAC intends to introduce a diversified lineup of models tailored to different markets as part of its strategy. Strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Toyota, Honda and Huawei further strengthen the experience in premium electric vehicles and smart mobility technologies.
Distributor partners shared success stories in market expansion, customer acquisition and logistics efficiency during the event. GAC awarded the best distributors and partners, recognized their contribution to the company's global success. AVTODOM GAC, represented by Oleg Shevtsov, Deputy General Director for the premium segment, received the Outstanding Dealer award for success in sales of GAC brand cars.
"The title of Outstanding Dealer at the GAC international conference is not just an achievement. It is the result of the great work of the AVTODOM GAC team. This title proves that we do not just sell cars, but seek an individual approach to our clients and strive for excellence in our work" - Elena Chistyakova, Director of the AVTODOM West division, commented.
GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks
Yu Jun, Vice President of GAC Group, made a powerful statement at the event: "GAC is committed to working hand in hand with our global partners to secure the future. We will build a globally competitive brand through innovation, cooperation and unwavering focus on customer needs. GAC will occupy a leading position in the industry."
GAC brand launched a three-year Panyu action plan. The project initiative aims to enhance brand influence, improve financial and logistics efficiency. It aims to deepen technological cooperation. GAC intends to introduce a diversified lineup of models tailored to different markets as part of its strategy. Strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Toyota, Honda and Huawei further strengthen the experience in premium electric vehicles and smart mobility technologies.
Distributor partners shared success stories in market expansion, customer acquisition and logistics efficiency during the event. GAC awarded the best distributors and partners, recognized their contribution to the company's global success. AVTODOM GAC, represented by Oleg Shevtsov, Deputy General Director for the premium segment, received the Outstanding Dealer award for success in sales of GAC brand cars.
"The title of Outstanding Dealer at the GAC international conference is not just an achievement. It is the result of the great work of the AVTODOM GAC team. This title proves that we do not just sell cars, but seek an individual approach to our clients and strive for excellence in our work" - Elena Chistyakova, Director of the AVTODOM West division, commented.
GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks
Company :-GC AVTODOM
User :- Tatiana Orlova
Email :...
Phone :-89164149314
Mobile:- 89164149314Url :- Leninsky Prospekt, 107, Mosco
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment