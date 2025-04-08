403
Former AIIMS Professor, Dr. J.B. Sharma, Joins Yashoda Medicity As Head Of Obstetrics & Gynaecology
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi/NCR. 08th April. 2025: Dr. JB Sharma, MD, DNB, FRCOG (London), MFFP, PhD, FAMS, FICOG, FNScA, a distinguished expert in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, has been appointed Head of the Obstetrics & Gynaecology Department at Yashoda Medicity, a premier institution known for outstanding patient care.
Dr. J.B. Sharma is well-recognized for his pioneering work in Obstetrics and Gynaecology. He is in the top 2 percent of leading doctors in the world as per Stanford University. With over four decades of experience, he has performed numerous complex obstetric and gynaecological surgeries, including advanced uro-gynaecological and vaginal procedures.
Dr. J.B. Sharma previously served as Professor and Unit Head in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. He has honed his expertise at some of the world's leading medical institutions, including St. Bartholomew's Hospital, Homerton Hospital, and Whipps Cross Hospital in London, United Kingdom.
His profound contributions to medicine are reflected in more than 450 publications, with 200 featured in peer-reviewed international and national journals including The Lancet, underscoring his role as a thought leader in advancing women's health. Dr. Sharma's commitment to research is further evidenced by his projects with esteemed organizations including the Oxford University, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Department of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
Over the years, he has been accoladed with several prestigious awards, such as the Dr BC Roy Award for Research (2015) by the Hon'ble President of India, the Dr. Labhsetwar Award (2016) for his groundbreaking work on genital tuberculosis, ICMR award for his research on anaemia in pregnancy and multiple honors from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and FOGSI-speak of his relentless pursuit of excellence.
Dr. Upasana Arora, Managing Director, Yashoda Medicity, said,“We are honored to welcome Dr. J.B. Sharma to the Yashoda Medicity family. His exceptional expertise and decades of experience in Obstetrics & Gynaecology will be instrumental in elevating patient care and further strengthening our Gynaecology division. At Yashoda Medicity, we remain committed to delivering the highest standards of care, and Dr. Sharma's leadership will help us move even closer to that goal.”
Dr. J.B. Sharma, Head of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, said,“I'm truly delighted to be part of Yashoda Medicity. Women's health has always been at the heart of my practice. In an era of rapid technological advancement in healthcare, our mission is to deliver pioneering, top notch world class care to every patient at Yashoda. I look forward to working alongside a dedicated team to ensure the best possible outcomes for women at every stage of life.”
Dr. J.B. Sharma is a well-known professor in India and author of the widely acclaimed Textbook of Obstetrics, Textbook of Gynecology, and Textbook of Midwifery and Gynecological Nursing, which are extensively read across India and Southeast Asia. He serves as the Editor-in-Chief of both Indian Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Journal of Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology.
He has discovered Sharma's signs in female genital tuberculosis and Sharma's instruments and Sharma's manoeuvres for abdominal palpation in pregnancy. As a Fellow of the National Academy of Medical Sciences and a driving force behind the MRCOG examinations in India, his influence extends beyond clinical practice into the realms of education and policy.
About Yashoda Medicity:
Since its inception in 1990, Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals has evolved to meet the ever-changing healthcare landscape, providing comprehensive and patient-centric medical services to both national and international patients.
Under the guidance of Dr. P.N. Arora and Dr. Upasana Arora, Yashoda Medicity is coming with a state-of-the-art facility set on an 8+ acre campus in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, accommodating 1,200 beds and offering multi-specialty and quaternary care services. Yashoda Medicity is committed to setting new benchmarks in global healthcare.
About Yashoda Medicity:
Since its inception in 1990, Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals has evolved to meet the ever-changing healthcare landscape, providing comprehensive and patient-centric medical services to both national and international patients.
Under the guidance of Dr. P.N. Arora and Dr. Upasana Arora, Yashoda Medicity is coming with a state-of-the-art facility set on an 8+ acre campus in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, accommodating 1,200 beds and offering multi-specialty and quaternary care services. Yashoda Medicity is committed to setting new benchmarks in global healthcare.
